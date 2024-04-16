Marino Stram & Associates LLC Has $1.06 Million Stake in iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:SHV)

Marino Stram & Associates LLC grew its stake in iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:SHV – Free Report) by 14.8% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 9,640 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,246 shares during the period. Marino Stram & Associates LLC’s holdings in iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF were worth $1,062,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Beaird Harris Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $27,000. FWL Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF in the fourth quarter worth $27,000. WealthShield Partners LLC increased its holdings in iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF by 78.8% in the third quarter. WealthShield Partners LLC now owns 295 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 130 shares during the period. Baystate Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF by 173.7% in the fourth quarter. Baystate Wealth Management LLC now owns 312 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 198 shares during the period. Finally, Gradient Investments LLC bought a new position in iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF during the 3rd quarter worth $40,000. 7.10% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ:SHV traded up $0.01 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $110.26. The stock had a trading volume of 2,248,864 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,337,246. iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF has a 52 week low of $109.85 and a 52 week high of $110.60. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $110.30 and its 200 day moving average is $110.27.

The firm also recently declared a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 5th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, April 2nd were paid a $0.4819 dividend. This represents a $5.78 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.24%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, April 1st.

iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Barclays Short Treasury Bond Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond to the price and yield performance of the Barclays Capital U.S. Short Treasury Bond Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of public obligations of the United States Treasury that have a remaining maturity of between 1 and 12 months.

