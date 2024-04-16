Mackenzie Financial Corp Trims Holdings in Amedisys, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMED)

Mackenzie Financial Corp trimmed its position in Amedisys, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMED – Free Report) by 6.7% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 877,747 shares of the health services provider’s stock after selling 63,311 shares during the quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp’s holdings in Amedisys were worth $83,439,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Covestor Ltd increased its position in shares of Amedisys by 88.9% during the 1st quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 323 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $56,000 after purchasing an additional 152 shares during the last quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC bought a new position in Amedisys during the first quarter valued at $68,000. Neo Ivy Capital Management purchased a new stake in shares of Amedisys in the second quarter valued at $44,000. Acadian Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Amedisys in the 1st quarter worth about $67,000. Finally, D.A. Davidson & CO. purchased a new position in shares of Amedisys during the 1st quarter worth about $262,000. 94.36% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Amedisys alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several brokerages have recently commented on AMED. StockNews.com began coverage on Amedisys in a research note on Monday, April 8th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Raymond James restated a “market perform” rating on shares of Amedisys in a research note on Tuesday, March 26th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada raised their price target on Amedisys from $97.00 to $100.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, March 25th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $97.50.

Amedisys Stock Down 0.6 %

NASDAQ:AMED opened at $91.35 on Tuesday. Amedisys, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $73.10 and a fifty-two week high of $96.44. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32, a quick ratio of 1.05 and a current ratio of 1.05. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $93.00 and its 200-day simple moving average is $93.48.

Amedisys (NASDAQ:AMED – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 21st. The health services provider reported $0.94 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.04 by ($0.10). The firm had revenue of $570.79 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $566.85 million. Amedisys had a negative net margin of 0.44% and a positive return on equity of 12.76%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 1.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $1.16 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts forecast that Amedisys, Inc. will post 4.54 EPS for the current year.

Amedisys Company Profile

(Free Report)

Amedisys, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides healthcare services in the United States. It operates through three segments: Home Health, Hospice, and High Acuity Care. The Home Health segment offers a range of services in the homes of individuals for the recovery of patients from surgery, chronic disability, or terminal illness, as well as prevents avoidable hospital readmissions through its skilled nurses; nursing services, rehabilitation therapists specialized in physical, speech, and occupational therapy; and social workers and aides for assisting its patients.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AMED? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Amedisys, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMED – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Amedisys Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Amedisys and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.