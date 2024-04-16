Latitude Group Holdings Limited (ASX:LFSPA) Plans Dividend Increase – $1.64 Per Share

Latitude Group Holdings Limited (ASX:LFSPA – Get Free Report) declared a interim dividend on Tuesday, April 9th, MarketIndexAU reports. Stockholders of record on Sunday, April 28th will be paid a dividend of 1.642 per share on Sunday, April 28th. This represents a dividend yield of 1.68%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, April 17th. This is a positive change from Latitude Group’s previous interim dividend of $1.58.

Latitude Group Stock Performance

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 467.69, a quick ratio of 4.20 and a current ratio of 4.25.

Latitude Group Company Profile

Latitude Group Holdings Limited operates in digital payments, instalments, and lending business in Australia, New Zealand, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Australian and New Zealand Pay, Australia and New Zealand Money, and Other. It provides various lending products comprising latitude loans, personal loans, motor loans, and credit cards.

