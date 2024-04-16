Kava (KAVA) Self Reported Market Cap Achieves $694.92 Million

Kava (KAVA) traded up 1% against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 13:00 PM Eastern on April 16th. In the last seven days, Kava has traded down 34.4% against the U.S. dollar. One Kava token can currently be purchased for $0.64 or 0.00001020 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Kava has a market cap of $694.92 million and $25.26 million worth of Kava was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here's how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Kava Profile

Kava uses the hashing algorithm. It launched on November 5th, 2019. Kava’s total supply is 1,082,860,628 tokens and its circulating supply is 1,082,860,629 tokens. The official message board for Kava is medium.com/kava-labs. The official website for Kava is www.kava.io. The Reddit community for Kava is https://reddit.com/r/kava_platform/ and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Kava’s official Twitter account is @kava_chain and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Kava Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Kava is a decentralized finance (DeFi) platform built on the Cosmos blockchain. Its aim is to provide a range of DeFi services to users, including yield farming, borrowing and lending, and governance, all while ensuring security, transparency, and decentralization. Kava uses the Tendermint consensus algorithm and has a feature called “Hard Protocol” that enables users to borrow and lend cryptocurrencies.”

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Kava directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Kava should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Kava using one of the exchanges listed above.

