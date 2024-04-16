Octavia Wealth Advisors LLC Has $1.62 Million Stake in Vanguard S&P Mid-Cap 400 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVOO)

Octavia Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Vanguard S&P Mid-Cap 400 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVOO – Free Report) by 1.4% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 17,244 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 238 shares during the quarter. Octavia Wealth Advisors LLC owned approximately 0.10% of Vanguard S&P Mid-Cap 400 ETF worth $1,620,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Waldron Private Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard S&P Mid-Cap 400 ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $286,000. Simplicity Solutions LLC bought a new position in Vanguard S&P Mid-Cap 400 ETF during the 4th quarter worth $1,197,000. Cerity Partners LLC raised its position in Vanguard S&P Mid-Cap 400 ETF by 66.3% during the 4th quarter. Cerity Partners LLC now owns 49,581 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,659,000 after purchasing an additional 19,773 shares during the last quarter. Cherry Creek Investment Advisors Inc. bought a new position in Vanguard S&P Mid-Cap 400 ETF during the 4th quarter worth $235,000. Finally, Turtle Creek Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in Vanguard S&P Mid-Cap 400 ETF during the 4th quarter worth $670,000.

Vanguard S&P Mid-Cap 400 ETF Trading Down 0.4 %

NYSEARCA:IVOO traded down $0.38 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $96.63. 26,150 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 60,389. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.90 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.62 and a beta of 1.11. Vanguard S&P Mid-Cap 400 ETF has a one year low of $78.54 and a one year high of $103.42. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $98.62 and a 200 day simple moving average of $91.70.

About Vanguard S&P Mid-Cap 400 ETF

The Vanguard S&P Mid-Cap 400 ETF (IVOO) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P Mid Cap 400 index. The fund tracks a market cap-weighted index of mid-cap US companies. IVOO was launched on Sep 9, 2010 and is managed by Vanguard.

