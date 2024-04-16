John Hancock Preferred Income Fund III (NYSE:HPS) Short Interest Down 5.7% in March

John Hancock Preferred Income Fund III (NYSE:HPS – Get Free Report) saw a significant decrease in short interest during the month of March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 160,200 shares, a decrease of 5.7% from the March 15th total of 169,900 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 57,200 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 2.8 days.

John Hancock Preferred Income Fund III Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE:HPS opened at $14.62 on Tuesday. The business has a fifty day moving average of $15.08 and a 200-day moving average of $14.00. John Hancock Preferred Income Fund III has a twelve month low of $11.79 and a twelve month high of $15.55.

John Hancock Preferred Income Fund III Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, April 30th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, April 11th will be given a $0.11 dividend. This represents a $1.32 annualized dividend and a yield of 9.03%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, April 10th.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On John Hancock Preferred Income Fund III

John Hancock Preferred Income Fund III Company Profile

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of HPS. Bank of America Corp DE raised its position in John Hancock Preferred Income Fund III by 1.6% in the 1st quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 51,794 shares of the company’s stock worth $930,000 after purchasing an additional 817 shares during the last quarter. Golden Green Inc. raised its position in shares of John Hancock Preferred Income Fund III by 2.4% during the third quarter. Golden Green Inc. now owns 43,769 shares of the company’s stock worth $583,000 after acquiring an additional 1,027 shares during the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its stake in shares of John Hancock Preferred Income Fund III by 6.7% during the second quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 18,579 shares of the company’s stock valued at $260,000 after acquiring an additional 1,162 shares during the period. Global Retirement Partners LLC lifted its stake in shares of John Hancock Preferred Income Fund III by 255.1% during the fourth quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 2,713 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,000 after acquiring an additional 1,949 shares during the period. Finally, NewEdge Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in John Hancock Preferred Income Fund III by 17.8% in the first quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC now owns 14,425 shares of the company’s stock valued at $259,000 after acquiring an additional 2,180 shares during the last quarter.

John Hancock Preferred Income Fund III is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by John Hancock Investment Management LLC. It is co-managed by John Hancock Asset Management. The fund invests in the fixed income markets of the United States. It seeks to invest in securities of companies operating across diversified sectors.

