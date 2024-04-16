iShares Russell Top 200 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWY) Position Boosted by SVB Wealth LLC

SVB Wealth LLC increased its holdings in iShares Russell Top 200 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWY – Free Report) by 2,410.9% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 142,320 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 136,652 shares during the quarter. SVB Wealth LLC owned about 0.32% of iShares Russell Top 200 Growth ETF worth $24,937,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. boosted its stake in iShares Russell Top 200 Growth ETF by 2.1% during the 4th quarter. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. now owns 2,826 shares of the company’s stock valued at $495,000 after purchasing an additional 59 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its stake in iShares Russell Top 200 Growth ETF by 2.4% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 2,791 shares of the company’s stock valued at $443,000 after purchasing an additional 65 shares in the last quarter. Elevated Capital Advisors LLC boosted its stake in iShares Russell Top 200 Growth ETF by 4.9% during the 3rd quarter. Elevated Capital Advisors LLC now owns 1,553 shares of the company’s stock valued at $239,000 after purchasing an additional 73 shares in the last quarter. Benjamin Edwards Inc. boosted its stake in iShares Russell Top 200 Growth ETF by 5.0% during the 2nd quarter. Benjamin Edwards Inc. now owns 1,546 shares of the company’s stock valued at $245,000 after purchasing an additional 74 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. boosted its stake in iShares Russell Top 200 Growth ETF by 0.8% during the 1st quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 11,419 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,586,000 after purchasing an additional 94 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of NYSEARCA:IWY traded up $0.21 on Tuesday, reaching $190.21. 45,777 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 562,873. iShares Russell Top 200 Growth ETF has a fifty-two week low of $136.24 and a fifty-two week high of $197.90. The company’s 50 day moving average is $192.40 and its 200-day moving average is $176.81. The stock has a market capitalization of $9.28 billion, a PE ratio of 38.53 and a beta of 1.21.

iShares Russell Top 200 Growth ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell Top 200 Growth Index Fund, seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell Top 200 Growth Index (the Growth Index). The Growth Index is a style factor weighted index that measures the performance of the largest capitalization growth sector of the United States equity market.

