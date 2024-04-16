iShares Russell 2000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWM) Shares Acquired by Main Street Research LLC

Main Street Research LLC raised its stake in iShares Russell 2000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWM – Free Report) by 54.0% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 275,590 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after buying an additional 96,587 shares during the quarter. iShares Russell 2000 ETF comprises approximately 4.4% of Main Street Research LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 2nd biggest holding. Main Street Research LLC owned 0.09% of iShares Russell 2000 ETF worth $55,314,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Marietta Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $526,000. United Asset Strategies Inc. raised its holdings in iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 255.9% during the fourth quarter. United Asset Strategies Inc. now owns 4,958 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $995,000 after acquiring an additional 3,565 shares in the last quarter. SFI Advisors LLC acquired a new position in iShares Russell 2000 ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $434,000. Lunt Capital Management Inc. bought a new position in iShares Russell 2000 ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $415,000. Finally, Hamilton Point Investment Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 8.1% during the 4th quarter. Hamilton Point Investment Advisors LLC now owns 2,827 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $568,000 after purchasing an additional 211 shares during the last quarter.

iShares Russell 2000 ETF Trading Down 0.5 %

Shares of NYSEARCA IWM traded down $1.02 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $194.76. The company had a trading volume of 27,477,850 shares, compared to its average volume of 38,220,742. iShares Russell 2000 ETF has a 1-year low of $161.67 and a 1-year high of $211.88. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $202.97 and its 200-day moving average is $190.52.

iShares Russell 2000 ETF Profile

iShares Russell 2000 ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell 2000 Index (the Index). The Index is a float-adjusted capitalization weighted index that measures the performance of the small-capitalization sector of the United States equity market and includes securities issued by the approximately 2,000 smallest issuers in the Russell 3000 Index.

