Investment Advisory Group LLC Grows Position in Vanguard Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VUG)

Investment Advisory Group LLC raised its holdings in Vanguard Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VUG – Free Report) by 5.8% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 42,765 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 2,335 shares during the period. Vanguard Growth ETF comprises approximately 6.1% of Investment Advisory Group LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 3rd biggest holding. Investment Advisory Group LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Growth ETF were worth $13,295,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of VUG. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC grew its position in Vanguard Growth ETF by 118,736.9% during the fourth quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 424,890,653 shares of the company’s stock worth $90,548,447,000 after buying an additional 424,533,112 shares in the last quarter. TIAA Trust National Association acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Growth ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at $918,324,000. EP Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Growth ETF by 878.3% in the 3rd quarter. EP Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 2,833,826 shares of the company’s stock valued at $771,679,000 after purchasing an additional 2,544,151 shares in the last quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Growth ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $710,519,000. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Growth ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at $212,262,000.

Vanguard Growth ETF Stock Up 0.1 %

Shares of VUG stock traded up $0.22 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $335.18. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,752,275 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,054,196. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $339.56 and its 200-day simple moving average is $312.06. The company has a market capitalization of $115.47 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 40.31 and a beta of 1.24. Vanguard Growth ETF has a fifty-two week low of $242.98 and a fifty-two week high of $348.88.

Vanguard Growth ETF Company Profile

Vanguard Growth Index Fund, formerly Vanguard Growth ETF, is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Growth Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Prime Market Growth Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of growth stocks of large United States companies.

