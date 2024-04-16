Investment Advisory Group LLC Acquires Shares of 13,010 Dimensional Core Fixed Income ETF (NYSEARCA:DFCF)

Investment Advisory Group LLC acquired a new stake in Dimensional Core Fixed Income ETF (NYSEARCA:DFCF – Free Report) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund acquired 13,010 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $552,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. B&D White Capital Company LLC lifted its stake in Dimensional Core Fixed Income ETF by 0.9% in the fourth quarter. B&D White Capital Company LLC now owns 37,893 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,607,000 after buying an additional 342 shares during the last quarter. Lam Group Inc. purchased a new stake in Dimensional Core Fixed Income ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Market Street Wealth Management Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Dimensional Core Fixed Income ETF by 19.7% in the fourth quarter. Market Street Wealth Management Advisors LLC now owns 950,907 shares of the company’s stock valued at $40,318,000 after buying an additional 156,824 shares during the last quarter. Root Financial Partners LLC lifted its stake in Dimensional Core Fixed Income ETF by 36.4% in the fourth quarter. Root Financial Partners LLC now owns 532,562 shares of the company’s stock valued at $22,581,000 after buying an additional 142,232 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Simplicity Solutions LLC lifted its stake in Dimensional Core Fixed Income ETF by 30.6% in the fourth quarter. Simplicity Solutions LLC now owns 22,279 shares of the company’s stock valued at $945,000 after buying an additional 5,222 shares during the last quarter.

Dimensional Core Fixed Income ETF Price Performance

Shares of Dimensional Core Fixed Income ETF stock traded down $0.08 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $40.81. 168,690 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 603,516. Dimensional Core Fixed Income ETF has a 1 year low of $39.48 and a 1 year high of $42.96. The business has a 50-day moving average of $41.79 and a 200-day moving average of $41.45.

Dimensional Core Fixed Income ETF Company Profile

The Dimensional Core Fixed Income ETF (DFCF) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Bloomberg U.S. Aggregate Bond index. The fund seeks income and capital appreciation from a broad, actively managed portfolio of global investment-grade fixed income securities. DFCF was launched on Nov 15, 2021 and is managed by Dimensional.

