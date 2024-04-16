ICON (ICX) Price Down 33% Over Last Week

ICON (ICX) traded 9.9% lower against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 9:00 AM E.T. on April 16th. One ICON coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.22 or 0.00000351 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last seven days, ICON has traded 33% lower against the dollar. ICON has a total market capitalization of $219.14 million and $12.08 million worth of ICON was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

About ICON

ICON is a LFT coin that uses the Loopchain hashing algorithm. It was first traded on September 19th, 2017. ICON’s total supply is 989,771,771 coins and its circulating supply is 989,771,770 coins. The Reddit community for ICON is https://reddit.com/r/helloicon and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. ICON’s official message board is forum.icon.community. ICON’s official Twitter account is @helloiconworld and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for ICON is icon.community.

According to CryptoCompare, “ICON (ICX) is a cryptocurrency . ICON has a current supply of 989,767,908.1325961. The last known price of ICON is 0.22004029 USD and is down -6.38 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 127 active market(s) with $12,831,080.45 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://icon.community.”

Buying and Selling ICON

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as ICON directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire ICON should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy ICON using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

