Head-To-Head Contrast: Zura Bio (NASDAQ:ZURA) & Creative Medical Technology (NASDAQ:CELZ)

Zura Bio (NASDAQ:ZURA – Get Free Report) and Creative Medical Technology (NASDAQ:CELZ – Get Free Report) are both small-cap medical companies, but which is the superior stock? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their risk, earnings, valuation, institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, dividends and profitability.

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares Zura Bio and Creative Medical Technology’s top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Get Zura Bio alerts:

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Zura Bio N/A N/A -$69.24 million N/A N/A Creative Medical Technology $10,000.00 718.08 -$5.29 million ($3.71) -1.42

Creative Medical Technology has higher revenue and earnings than Zura Bio.

Volatility & Risk

Insider and Institutional Ownership

Zura Bio has a beta of 0.55, suggesting that its share price is 45% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Creative Medical Technology has a beta of 2.2, suggesting that its share price is 120% more volatile than the S&P 500.

61.1% of Zura Bio shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 1.4% of Creative Medical Technology shares are owned by institutional investors. 15.8% of Zura Bio shares are owned by insiders. Comparatively, 3.3% of Creative Medical Technology shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Profitability

This table compares Zura Bio and Creative Medical Technology’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Zura Bio N/A -82.30% -66.71% Creative Medical Technology N/A -41.48% -40.22%

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of current ratings and recommmendations for Zura Bio and Creative Medical Technology, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Zura Bio 0 0 4 1 3.20 Creative Medical Technology 0 0 0 0 N/A

Zura Bio currently has a consensus target price of $16.40, indicating a potential upside of 420.63%. Given Zura Bio’s higher possible upside, equities analysts clearly believe Zura Bio is more favorable than Creative Medical Technology.

About Zura Bio

(Get Free Report)

Zura Bio Limited, a clinical-stage biotechnology company, focuses on developing novel medicines for immune and inflammatory disorders. It develops ZB-168, an anti IL7R a inhibitor that impact on diseases driven by IL7 and TSLP biological pathways; and Torudokimab, a monoclonal antibody that neutralizes IL33, which is in Phase 2 clinical trial development. The company is based in Henderson, Nevada.

About Creative Medical Technology

(Get Free Report)

Creative Medical Technology Holdings, Inc., a biotechnology company, focuses on immunology, urology, orthopedics, and neurology using adult stem cell treatments. The company offers CaverStem to treat erectile dysfunction; FemCelz for the treatment of loss of genital sensitivity and dryness; StemSpine to treat chronic lower back pain; ImmCelz for the treatment of stroke patients; and OvaStem for treatment of female infertility. Creative Medical Technology Holdings, Inc. is based in Phoenix, Arizona.

Receive News & Ratings for Zura Bio Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Zura Bio and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.