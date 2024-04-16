Fresenius Medical Care AG (NYSE:FMS) Receives $24.00 Consensus Target Price from Brokerages

Fresenius Medical Care AG (NYSE:FMS – Get Free Report) has been assigned a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the eight ratings firms that are currently covering the stock, MarketBeat reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, five have assigned a hold recommendation and two have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1 year price objective among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $24.00.

A number of analysts have recently commented on the stock. Morgan Stanley lowered shares of Fresenius Medical Care from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating in a research report on Monday, January 8th. StockNews.com lowered shares of Fresenius Medical Care from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, April 5th.

FMS opened at $18.75 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47, a current ratio of 1.42 and a quick ratio of 1.07. The company has a market cap of $11.00 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.38, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.89 and a beta of 1.00. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $19.56 and a 200 day simple moving average of $19.51. Fresenius Medical Care has a fifty-two week low of $16.37 and a fifty-two week high of $27.72.

Fresenius Medical Care (NYSE:FMS – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 20th. The company reported $0.47 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.36 by $0.11. The business had revenue of $5.37 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.32 billion. Fresenius Medical Care had a net margin of 2.56% and a return on equity of 4.99%. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Fresenius Medical Care will post 1.53 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Comerica Bank bought a new stake in Fresenius Medical Care during the second quarter worth $140,000. Bruce G. Allen Investments LLC bought a new position in shares of Fresenius Medical Care in the fourth quarter valued at about $31,000. Hartford Financial Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Fresenius Medical Care by 98.8% in the fourth quarter. Hartford Financial Management Inc. now owns 1,688 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 839 shares during the period. Quilter Plc bought a new position in shares of Fresenius Medical Care in the first quarter valued at about $1,824,421,000. Finally, Clear Street Markets LLC bought a new position in shares of Fresenius Medical Care in the fourth quarter valued at about $28,000. 8.25% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Fresenius Medical Care AG provides dialysis and related services for individuals with renal diseases in Germany, North America, and internationally. The company offers dialysis treatment and related laboratory and diagnostic services through a network of outpatient dialysis clinics; materials, training, and patient support services comprising clinical monitoring, follow-up assistance, and arranging for delivery of the supplies to the patient's residence; and dialysis services under contract to hospitals in the United States for the hospitalized end-stage renal disease (ESRD) patients and for patients suffering from acute kidney failure.

