Flputnam Investment Management Co. Sells 14,940 Shares of American Water Works Company, Inc. (NYSE:AWK)

Flputnam Investment Management Co. trimmed its holdings in shares of American Water Works Company, Inc. (NYSE:AWK – Free Report) by 20.2% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 59,006 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 14,940 shares during the period. Flputnam Investment Management Co.’s holdings in American Water Works were worth $7,788,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Norges Bank acquired a new position in American Water Works in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $281,724,000. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of American Water Works by 64,405.1% in the 4th quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 1,838,394 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $280,208,000 after purchasing an additional 1,835,544 shares during the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada boosted its position in shares of American Water Works by 11.5% in the 2nd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 5,114,273 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $730,062,000 after purchasing an additional 528,070 shares during the last quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. grew its stake in shares of American Water Works by 7,752.4% during the fourth quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 483,391 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $63,803,000 after purchasing an additional 477,235 shares during the period. Finally, International Assets Investment Management LLC lifted its stake in American Water Works by 12,606.5% in the fourth quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 463,913 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $612,320,000 after buying an additional 460,262 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 86.58% of the company’s stock.

American Water Works Price Performance

Shares of AWK stock traded down $2.35 on Tuesday, hitting $113.63. 264,363 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,426,544. American Water Works Company, Inc. has a 12 month low of $113.34 and a 12 month high of $152.99. The stock has a market cap of $22.14 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.72, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.78 and a beta of 0.63. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.20, a current ratio of 0.65 and a quick ratio of 0.59. The company has a 50 day moving average of $119.76 and a 200 day moving average of $124.31.

Insider Transactions at American Water Works

American Water Works ( NYSE:AWK Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 15th. The utilities provider reported $0.88 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.84 by $0.04. American Water Works had a net margin of 22.30% and a return on equity of 9.70%. The company had revenue of $1.03 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.02 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.81 earnings per share. American Water Works’s revenue was up 10.8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts predict that American Water Works Company, Inc. will post 5.24 EPS for the current year.

In related news, EVP Melanie M. Kennedy sold 843 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $119.59, for a total value of $100,814.37. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 16,240 shares in the company, valued at $1,942,141.60. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 0.08% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on the company. StockNews.com lowered American Water Works from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 3rd. Evercore ISI downgraded shares of American Water Works from an “outperform” rating to an “in-line” rating and lowered their price objective for the stock from $160.00 to $135.00 in a research report on Friday, February 16th.

American Water Works Company Profile

(Free Report)

American Water Works Company, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides water and wastewater services in the United States. It offers water and wastewater services to approximately 1,700 communities in 14 states serving approximately 3.5 million active customers. The company serves residential customers; commercial customers, including food and beverage providers, commercial property developers and proprietors, and energy suppliers; fire service and private fire customers; industrial customers, such as large-scale manufacturers, mining, and production operations; public authorities comprising government buildings and other public sector facilities, such as schools and universities; and other utilities and community water and wastewater systems.

