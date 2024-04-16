Benchmark Reiterates Buy Rating for VSE (NASDAQ:VSEC)

VSE (NASDAQ:VSEC – Get Free Report)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reiterated by investment analysts at Benchmark in a report released on Tuesday, Benzinga reports. They presently have a $85.00 price target on the construction company’s stock. Benchmark’s target price points to a potential upside of 11.84% from the stock’s current price.

VSEC has been the topic of a number of other reports. StockNews.com downgraded shares of VSE from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, January 26th. Truist Financial raised their target price on shares of VSE from $77.00 to $86.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 10th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $78.25.

VSEC stock traded down $1.66 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $76.00. The company had a trading volume of 4,883 shares, compared to its average volume of 89,389. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66, a current ratio of 2.70 and a quick ratio of 0.95. The company has a market capitalization of $1.20 billion, a PE ratio of 31.72 and a beta of 1.67. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $74.78 and a 200 day moving average of $64.65. VSE has a 12 month low of $40.88 and a 12 month high of $83.00.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Park Avenue Securities LLC purchased a new position in shares of VSE during the first quarter worth $221,000. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of VSE by 2.5% during the fourth quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 712,274 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $46,020,000 after purchasing an additional 17,052 shares during the last quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of VSE by 2.9% during the fourth quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 25,093 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $1,621,000 after purchasing an additional 710 shares during the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its holdings in shares of VSE by 7.6% during the fourth quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 5,781 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $374,000 after purchasing an additional 409 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Aspect Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of VSE during the fourth quarter worth $109,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.54% of the company’s stock.

VSE Corporation operates as a diversified aftermarket products and services company in the United States. The company operates through two segments, Aviation and Fleet. The Aviation segment provides aftermarket parts supply and distribution; maintenance, repair, and overhaul services for components and engine accessories supporting commercial, business, and general aviation operators.

