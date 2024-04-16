Flputnam Investment Management Co. Increases Stake in The Williams Companies, Inc. (NYSE:WMB)

Flputnam Investment Management Co. boosted its position in shares of The Williams Companies, Inc. (NYSE:WMB – Free Report) by 1.4% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 174,634 shares of the pipeline company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,361 shares during the period. Flputnam Investment Management Co.’s holdings in Williams Companies were worth $6,083,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Turtle Creek Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Williams Companies during the 4th quarter worth approximately $26,000. FSC Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Williams Companies in the 3rd quarter valued at $27,000. HWG Holdings LP acquired a new position in shares of Williams Companies in the 3rd quarter valued at $29,000. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Williams Companies by 52.5% in the 2nd quarter. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. now owns 915 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 315 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Carmel Capital Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Williams Companies in the 3rd quarter valued at $31,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 86.44% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several analysts recently commented on WMB shares. Truist Financial upped their price target on shares of Williams Companies from $35.00 to $40.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, March 25th. UBS Group lifted their target price on shares of Williams Companies from $43.00 to $47.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday. Finally, Barclays boosted their price objective on shares of Williams Companies from $37.00 to $38.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 11th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Williams Companies has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $39.00.

Williams Companies Trading Down 1.2 %

Shares of Williams Companies stock traded down $0.46 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $37.38. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 690,479 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,025,242. The Williams Companies, Inc. has a 1-year low of $28.27 and a 1-year high of $39.76. The business has a fifty day moving average of $36.65 and a 200 day moving average of $35.59. The company has a market capitalization of $45.54 billion, a PE ratio of 14.44, a P/E/G ratio of 6.05 and a beta of 1.04. The company has a quick ratio of 0.73, a current ratio of 0.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.57.

Williams Companies (NYSE:WMB – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, February 14th. The pipeline company reported $0.48 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.47 by $0.01. Williams Companies had a net margin of 29.22% and a return on equity of 16.20%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.53 EPS. As a group, equities analysts forecast that The Williams Companies, Inc. will post 1.8 EPS for the current year.

Williams Companies Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 28th. Investors of record on Friday, March 15th were issued a $0.475 dividend. This represents a $1.90 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.08%. Williams Companies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 72.52%.

Williams Companies Profile

The Williams Companies, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an energy infrastructure company primarily in the United States. It operates through Transmission & Gulf of Mexico, Northeast G&P, West, and Gas & NGL Marketing Services segments. The Transmission & Gulf of Mexico segment comprises natural gas pipelines; Transco, Northwest pipeline, MountainWest, and related natural gas storage facilities; and natural gas gathering and processing, and crude oil production handling and transportation assets in the Gulf Coast region.

