First Majestic Silver (NYSE:AG) Shares Gap Down to $7.49

Shares of First Majestic Silver Corp. (NYSE:AG – Get Free Report) (TSE:FR) gapped down prior to trading on Tuesday . The stock had previously closed at $7.49, but opened at $7.20. First Majestic Silver shares last traded at $6.86, with a volume of 5,339,419 shares.

Several brokerages have recently commented on AG. HC Wainwright decreased their price objective on shares of First Majestic Silver from $12.00 to $6.75 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, January 19th. StockNews.com raised shares of First Majestic Silver to a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday, February 26th.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18, a quick ratio of 2.04 and a current ratio of 2.57. The company has a market capitalization of $1.96 billion, a PE ratio of -14.12 and a beta of 1.43. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $5.54 and its 200-day simple moving average is $5.45.

First Majestic Silver (NYSE:AG – Get Free Report) (TSE:FR) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 22nd. The mining company reported ($0.03) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.04) by $0.01. First Majestic Silver had a negative net margin of 23.55% and a negative return on equity of 1.85%. The company had revenue of $136.95 million for the quarter. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted ($0.07) earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that First Majestic Silver Corp. will post -0.06 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 28th. Investors of record on Thursday, March 14th were given a dividend of $0.0048 per share. This is a positive change from First Majestic Silver’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.00. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, March 13th. This represents a $0.02 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.28%. First Majestic Silver’s dividend payout ratio is -4.17%.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of AG. Coppell Advisory Solutions LLC acquired a new stake in shares of First Majestic Silver in the second quarter worth $27,000. CWM LLC boosted its stake in shares of First Majestic Silver by 59.7% in the third quarter. CWM LLC now owns 5,433 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 2,030 shares during the period. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. boosted its stake in shares of First Majestic Silver by 19,900.0% in the fourth quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 4,000 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 3,980 shares during the period. Money Concepts Capital Corp purchased a new position in shares of First Majestic Silver in the fourth quarter valued at $33,000. Finally, Coppell Advisory Solutions Corp. purchased a new position in shares of First Majestic Silver in the fourth quarter valued at $42,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 27.16% of the company’s stock.

First Majestic Silver Corp. engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, and production of mineral properties with a focus on silver and gold production in North America. Its projects include the San Dimas mine covering an area of approximately 71,867 hectares located in Durango State, Mexico; the Santa Elena that covers an area of approximately 102,244 hectares located in Sonora State, México; and the La Encantada covering an area of approximately 4,076 hectares located in Coahuila State, México.

