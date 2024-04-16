First American Trust FSB Acquires 1,829 Shares of Starbucks Co. (NASDAQ:SBUX)

First American Trust FSB raised its position in Starbucks Co. (NASDAQ:SBUX – Free Report) by 54.5% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 5,188 shares of the coffee company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,829 shares during the period. First American Trust FSB’s holdings in Starbucks were worth $498,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Freedom Wealth Alliance LLC bought a new position in Starbucks in the 4th quarter valued at $26,000. Riggs Asset Managment Co. Inc. boosted its position in Starbucks by 1,578.9% in the 3rd quarter. Riggs Asset Managment Co. Inc. now owns 319 shares of the coffee company’s stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 300 shares during the last quarter. Atticus Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in Starbucks by 153.8% in the 4th quarter. Atticus Wealth Management LLC now owns 330 shares of the coffee company’s stock valued at $32,000 after buying an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. First Capital Advisors Group LLC. bought a new position in Starbucks in the 2nd quarter valued at $35,000. Finally, Strategic Investment Solutions Inc. IL bought a new position in Starbucks in the 1st quarter valued at $37,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 72.29% of the company’s stock.

Insider Transactions at Starbucks

In related news, insider Michael Aaron Conway sold 3,250 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $94.03, for a total value of $305,597.50. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 84,153 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,912,906.59. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Insiders have sold 4,000 shares of company stock valued at $375,665 in the last 90 days. 1.98% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research firms have recently issued reports on SBUX. Piper Sandler reduced their price target on Starbucks from $107.00 to $100.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, January 19th. HSBC began coverage on Starbucks in a research report on Wednesday, December 20th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $107.00 price target on the stock. Wedbush restated a “neutral” rating and issued a $95.00 price target on shares of Starbucks in a research report on Wednesday, January 31st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price target on Starbucks from $107.00 to $100.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, March 19th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company restated an “overweight” rating and issued a $105.00 price target on shares of Starbucks in a research report on Monday, April 1st. Twelve research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $107.71.

Starbucks Stock Down 0.0 %

SBUX traded down $0.04 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $85.13. 1,887,639 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 8,291,587. The stock has a market capitalization of $96.38 billion, a PE ratio of 22.77, a P/E/G ratio of 1.36 and a beta of 0.98. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $91.71 and its 200 day moving average is $94.57. Starbucks Co. has a 12 month low of $84.29 and a 12 month high of $115.48.

Starbucks (NASDAQ:SBUX – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 31st. The coffee company reported $0.90 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.92 by ($0.02). The company had revenue of $9.43 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $9.60 billion. Starbucks had a negative return on equity of 50.76% and a net margin of 11.70%. Starbucks’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.75 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Starbucks Co. will post 4.05 EPS for the current year.

Starbucks Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 31st. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 17th will be given a dividend of $0.57 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 16th. This represents a $2.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.68%. Starbucks’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 60.96%.

About Starbucks

Starbucks Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a roaster, marketer, and retailer of coffee worldwide. The company operates through three segments: North America, International, and Channel Development. Its stores offer coffee and tea beverages, roasted whole beans and ground coffees, single serve products, and ready-to-drink beverages; and various food products, such as pastries, breakfast sandwiches, and lunch items.

