iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF (BATS:IEFA) Shares Bought by SVB Wealth LLC

SVB Wealth LLC raised its position in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF (BATS:IEFA – Free Report) by 155.2% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 378,746 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 230,352 shares during the quarter. iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF accounts for about 0.6% of SVB Wealth LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 29th largest holding. SVB Wealth LLC’s holdings in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF were worth $26,645,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of IEFA. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 114,199.2% during the fourth quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 954,128,634 shares of the company’s stock worth $58,812,489,000 after buying an additional 953,293,870 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley lifted its stake in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 1.8% during the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 88,364,142 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,686,233,000 after purchasing an additional 1,583,086 shares during the last quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp lifted its stake in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 1.2% during the third quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 73,231,881 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,712,472,000 after purchasing an additional 895,629 shares during the last quarter. TIAA Trust National Association bought a new position in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF during the third quarter worth $3,749,602,000. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its stake in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 94.2% during the second quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 41,583,016 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,806,854,000 after purchasing an additional 20,165,188 shares during the last quarter.

iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF Price Performance

IEFA traded down $0.22 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $71.64. 8,067,706 shares of the stock were exchanged. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $72.48 and a 200-day simple moving average of $68.92. iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF has a 12 month low of $56.55 and a 12 month high of $70.84. The stock has a market cap of $111.76 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.39 and a beta of 0.82.

About iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF

The iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF (IEFA) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI EAFE IMI index, a market-cap-weighted index of developed-market stocks in Europe, Australasia and the Far East, and excludes North America IEFA was launched on Oct 18, 2012 and is managed by BlackRock.

Recommended Stories

