Bid Co. Limited (OTCMKTS:BPPPF) Short Interest Update

Bid Co. Limited (OTCMKTS:BPPPF – Get Free Report) saw a significant decrease in short interest during the month of March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 79,000 shares, a decrease of 5.8% from the March 15th total of 83,900 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 0 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently ∞ days.

BID Trading Up 0.6 %

OTCMKTS BPPPF traded up $0.13 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $22.40. 645 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 929. BID has a 1 year low of $21.98 and a 1 year high of $24.29. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $23.15 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $22.47.

Get BID alerts:

About BID

(Get Free Report)

Recommended Stories

Bid Corporation Limited provides foodservice solutions in Australasia, the United Kingdom, Europe, and internationally. The company distributes fresh ingredients, including fish, seafood, meat, produce, dairy products, and ambient goods for the hospitality, institutional, catering, and retail sectors.

Receive News & Ratings for BID Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BID and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.