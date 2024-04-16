Bid Co. Limited (OTCMKTS:BPPPF) Short Interest Update

Bid Co. Limited (OTCMKTS:BPPPF – Get Free Report) saw a significant decrease in short interest during the month of March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 79,000 shares, a decrease of 5.8% from the March 15th total of 83,900 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 0 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently ∞ days.
BID Trading Up 0.6 %
OTCMKTS BPPPF traded up $0.13 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $22.40. 645 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 929. BID has a 1 year low of $21.98 and a 1 year high of $24.29. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $23.15 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $22.47.
About BID
