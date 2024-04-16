EOS (EOS) 24-Hour Volume Tops $153.85 Million

EOS (EOS) traded down 0.6% against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 16:00 PM Eastern on April 16th. EOS has a market capitalization of $834.03 million and approximately $153.85 million worth of EOS was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last week, EOS has traded down 31.6% against the U.S. dollar. One EOS coin can now be bought for $0.74 or 0.00001184 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Get EOS alerts:

Belrium (BEL) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $2.51 or 0.00009565 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded 0.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00000176 BTC.

BitTorrent-New (BTT) traded down 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Tezos (XTZ) traded down 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.99 or 0.00001575 BTC.

Terra Classic (LUNC) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Terra (LUNA) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.60 or 0.00000956 BTC.

aelf (ELF) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.56 or 0.00000886 BTC.

Lisk (LSK) traded 0.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.42 or 0.00002256 BTC.

Ark (ARK) traded 4.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.71 or 0.00001125 BTC.

USDX [Kava] (USDX) traded 4.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.87 or 0.00001392 BTC.

About EOS

EOS (CRYPTO:EOS) is a distributed proof-of-stake (dPOS) coin that uses the DPoS hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was June 26th, 2017. EOS’s total supply is 1,123,195,715 coins. The Reddit community for EOS is https://reddit.com/r/eos and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. EOS’s official website is eosnetwork.com. EOS’s official message board is eosnetwork.com/blog. EOS’s official Twitter account is @eosnetworkfdn and its Facebook page is accessible here.

EOS Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “EOS is a decentralized platform for developing and executing decentralized applications. The platform is designed to solve scalability and usability issues that exist in many blockchain-based systems. EOS features a delegated proof-of-stake consensus algorithm that allows token holders to vote for block producers. The EOS token is the native cryptocurrency of the EOSIO blockchain platform, and it is used to power the EOSIO software and pay for transaction fees and resources on the network. EOS was created by Dan Larimer, the founder of other blockchain-based platforms such as Bitshares and Steem, and developed by Block.one, a company based in the Cayman Islands.”

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as EOS directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade EOS should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase EOS using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for EOS Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for EOS and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.