Hermez Network Reaches One Day Trading Volume of $101,519.66 (HEZ)

Hermez Network (HEZ) traded 0.3% lower against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 16:00 PM E.T. on April 16th. In the last seven days, Hermez Network has traded down 2.7% against the US dollar. Hermez Network has a total market cap of $149.24 million and approximately $101,519.66 worth of Hermez Network was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Hermez Network token can currently be bought for about $4.09 or 0.00006504 BTC on exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Get Hermez Network alerts:

Toncoin (TON) traded down 10% against the dollar and now trades at $6.08 or 0.00009693 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $6.91 or 0.00011007 BTC.

SingularityNET (AGIX) traded down 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.82 or 0.00001312 BTC.

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded 1.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $62,733.88 or 0.99993875 BTC.

BITICA COIN (BDCC) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0400 or 0.00000064 BTC.

CashBackPro (CBP) traded up 10.4% against the dollar and now trades at $7.90 or 0.00012596 BTC.

GateToken (GT) traded down 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $6.84 or 0.00010899 BTC.

Ankr (ANKR) traded down 3.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0416 or 0.00000066 BTC.

NXM (NXM) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $57.03 or 0.00200723 BTC.

Threshold (T) traded down 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0328 or 0.00000052 BTC.

About Hermez Network

Hermez Network (CRYPTO:HEZ) is a token. Its launch date was October 14th, 2020. Hermez Network’s total supply is 100,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 36,534,435 tokens. Hermez Network’s official Twitter account is @hermez_network and its Facebook page is accessible here. Hermez Network’s official message board is blog.hermez.io. The official website for Hermez Network is hermez.io.

Buying and Selling Hermez Network

According to CryptoCompare, “Hermez Network (HEZ) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2020and operates on the Ethereum platform. Hermez Network has a current supply of 100,000,000 with 4,700,000 in circulation. The last known price of Hermez Network is 4.05636924 USD and is down -1.71 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 13 active market(s) with $98,778.70 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://hermez.io/.”

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Hermez Network directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Hermez Network should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Hermez Network using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Hermez Network Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Hermez Network and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.