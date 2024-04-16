Dollar Tree (NASDAQ:DLTR) Price Target Lowered to $142.00 at Evercore ISI

Dollar Tree (NASDAQ:DLTR – Get Free Report) had its price target dropped by investment analysts at Evercore ISI from $144.00 to $142.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday, Benzinga reports. The firm presently has an “in-line” rating on the stock. Evercore ISI’s price objective would suggest a potential upside of 14.10% from the stock’s current price.

A number of other brokerages have also recently weighed in on DLTR. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on Dollar Tree from $160.00 to $180.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, March 4th. Guggenheim lifted their target price on Dollar Tree from $155.00 to $170.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 5th. TheStreet cut Dollar Tree from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 13th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on Dollar Tree from $144.00 to $152.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday. Finally, Truist Financial reduced their target price on Dollar Tree from $149.00 to $147.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, March 14th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Dollar Tree presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $150.05.

Dollar Tree stock traded down $0.91 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $124.45. 237,822 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,828,612. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47, a current ratio of 1.31 and a quick ratio of 0.22. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $137.39 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $128.17. The company has a market capitalization of $27.13 billion, a P/E ratio of -26.94, a PEG ratio of 1.18 and a beta of 0.90. Dollar Tree has a 12-month low of $102.77 and a 12-month high of $161.10.

Dollar Tree (NASDAQ:DLTR – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, March 13th. The company reported $2.55 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.67 by ($0.12). Dollar Tree had a positive return on equity of 15.11% and a negative net margin of 3.26%. The business had revenue of $8.63 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.66 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $2.04 EPS. Dollar Tree’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts forecast that Dollar Tree will post 6.91 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CFO Jeffrey A. Davis bought 1,800 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 1st. The shares were bought at an average cost of $136.00 per share, with a total value of $244,800.00. Following the purchase, the chief financial officer now directly owns 19,047 shares in the company, valued at $2,590,392. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In related news, CFO Jeffrey A. Davis purchased 1,800 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 1st. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $136.00 per share, with a total value of $244,800.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief financial officer now owns 19,047 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,590,392. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Daniel J. Heinrich purchased 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 18th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $127.85 per share, for a total transaction of $127,850.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 6,225 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $795,866.25. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 6.00% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Mantle Ridge LP lifted its stake in shares of Dollar Tree by 11,365,431.0% in the first quarter. Mantle Ridge LP now owns 11,365,531 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,820,190,000 after buying an additional 11,365,431 shares during the period. Capital International Investors raised its position in Dollar Tree by 30.1% in the fourth quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 10,581,632 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,503,123,000 after purchasing an additional 2,445,827 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new position in Dollar Tree in the fourth quarter worth about $333,373,000. Morgan Stanley raised its position in Dollar Tree by 95.9% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 4,383,897 shares of the company’s stock worth $620,059,000 after purchasing an additional 2,145,910 shares in the last quarter. Finally, FIL Ltd raised its position in Dollar Tree by 96.0% in the fourth quarter. FIL Ltd now owns 3,197,638 shares of the company’s stock worth $454,224,000 after purchasing an additional 1,566,392 shares in the last quarter. 97.40% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Dollar Tree, Inc operates retail discount stores. The company operates in two segments, Dollar Tree and Family Dollar. The Dollar Tree segment offers merchandise at the fixed price of $ 1.25. It provides consumable merchandise, which includes everyday consumables, such as household paper and chemicals, food, candy, health, personal care products, and frozen and refrigerated food; variety merchandise comprising toys, durable housewares, gifts, stationery, party goods, greeting cards, softlines, arts and crafts supplies, and other items; and seasonal goods that include Christmas, Easter, Halloween, and Valentine's Day merchandise.

