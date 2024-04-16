DGS Capital Management LLC Buys 1,378 Shares of Magna International Inc. (NYSE:MGA)

DGS Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Magna International Inc. (NYSE:MGA – Free Report) (TSE:MG) by 18.1% in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 8,973 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,378 shares during the period. DGS Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Magna International were worth $530,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in MGA. Rhumbline Advisers boosted its stake in Magna International by 5.0% in the 3rd quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 4,773 shares of the company’s stock worth $256,000 after purchasing an additional 226 shares during the period. S.A. Mason LLC boosted its stake in Magna International by 24.4% in the 4th quarter. S.A. Mason LLC now owns 1,166 shares of the company’s stock worth $69,000 after purchasing an additional 229 shares during the period. Van ECK Associates Corp boosted its stake in Magna International by 9.6% in the 3rd quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 3,576 shares of the company’s stock worth $192,000 after purchasing an additional 312 shares during the period. FNY Investment Advisers LLC bought a new position in Magna International in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $26,000. Finally, Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV raised its holdings in shares of Magna International by 332.9% during the 4th quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 684 shares of the company’s stock worth $40,000 after acquiring an additional 526 shares in the last quarter. 67.49% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Magna International Stock Performance

MGA stock traded down $0.41 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $49.22. 485,843 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,277,914. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $53.97 and its 200 day simple moving average is $54.40. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34, a current ratio of 1.06 and a quick ratio of 0.71. The company has a market cap of $14.14 billion, a PE ratio of 11.62, a P/E/G ratio of 0.50 and a beta of 1.69. Magna International Inc. has a 1 year low of $46.71 and a 1 year high of $65.27.

Magna International Increases Dividend

Magna International ( NYSE:MGA Get Free Report ) (TSE:MG) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, February 9th. The company reported $1.33 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.46 by ($0.13). Magna International had a net margin of 2.83% and a return on equity of 13.15%. The company had revenue of $10.45 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $10.44 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.91 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 9.3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts expect that Magna International Inc. will post 6.11 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 8th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 23rd were issued a $0.475 dividend. This is a positive change from Magna International’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.46. This represents a $1.90 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.86%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 22nd. Magna International’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 45.02%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Raymond James decreased their price objective on Magna International from $62.00 to $60.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, February 12th. BMO Capital Markets decreased their price target on Magna International from $67.00 to $65.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, February 12th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their target price on Magna International from $77.00 to $69.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, February 12th. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their target price on Magna International from $60.00 to $54.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, February 12th. Finally, Barclays reduced their target price on Magna International from $63.00 to $62.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, April 11th. Eleven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $62.93.

About Magna International

Magna International Inc designs, engineers, and manufactures components, assemblies, systems, subsystems, and modules for original equipment manufacturers of vehicles and light trucks worldwide. It operates through four segments: Body Exteriors & Structures, Power & Vision, Seating Systems, and Complete Vehicles.

