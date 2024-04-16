Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft Cuts Universal Health Services (NYSE:UHS) Price Target to $203.00

Universal Health Services (NYSE:UHS – Free Report) had its price objective reduced by Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from $208.00 to $203.00 in a report issued on Friday, Benzinga reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft currently has a buy rating on the health services provider’s stock.

Other equities research analysts also recently issued reports about the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on shares of Universal Health Services from $144.00 to $182.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 13th. Cantor Fitzgerald restated an underweight rating and set a $156.00 price objective on shares of Universal Health Services in a research report on Wednesday, April 10th. Mizuho raised their price objective on shares of Universal Health Services from $175.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 6th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on shares of Universal Health Services from $195.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research report on Thursday, March 28th. Finally, UBS Group raised their price objective on shares of Universal Health Services from $152.00 to $177.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research report on Thursday, February 29th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Universal Health Services presently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $179.71.

Universal Health Services Trading Down 0.3 %

Universal Health Services stock opened at $166.35 on Friday. Universal Health Services has a 52 week low of $119.90 and a 52 week high of $183.61. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77, a quick ratio of 1.29 and a current ratio of 1.40. The stock has a market capitalization of $11.18 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.21, a PEG ratio of 0.80 and a beta of 1.24. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $170.73 and a 200 day simple moving average of $151.47.

Universal Health Services (NYSE:UHS – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 27th. The health services provider reported $3.13 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.02 by $0.11. Universal Health Services had a return on equity of 12.08% and a net margin of 5.03%. The business had revenue of $3.70 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.66 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $3.02 earnings per share. Universal Health Services’s quarterly revenue was up 7.4% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts expect that Universal Health Services will post 13.39 earnings per share for the current year.

Universal Health Services Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 1st were paid a dividend of $0.20 per share. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.48%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 29th. Universal Health Services’s payout ratio is presently 7.80%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Universal Health Services news, CFO Steve Filton sold 35,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $176.82, for a total transaction of $6,188,700.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 68,785 shares in the company, valued at $12,162,563.70. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 16.10% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Universal Health Services

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. UBS Group AG increased its holdings in shares of Universal Health Services by 51.2% during the third quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 62,949 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $7,915,000 after buying an additional 21,325 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its holdings in shares of Universal Health Services by 3.5% during the third quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,090,010 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $137,047,000 after buying an additional 37,243 shares in the last quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Universal Health Services by 4,622.3% during the third quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 16,906 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $2,125,000 after buying an additional 16,548 shares in the last quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. increased its holdings in shares of Universal Health Services by 16.7% during the fourth quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 53,239 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $8,116,000 after buying an additional 7,616 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Aigen Investment Management LP acquired a new stake in Universal Health Services in the third quarter valued at $466,000. 86.05% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Universal Health Services Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Universal Health Services, Inc, through its subsidiaries, owns and operates acute care hospitals, and outpatient and behavioral health care facilities. It operates through Acute Care Hospital Services and Behavioral Health Care Services segments. The company's hospitals offer general and specialty surgery, internal medicine, obstetrics, emergency room care, radiology, oncology, diagnostic and coronary care, pediatric services, pharmacy services, and/or behavioral health services.

Further Reading

