Cullen Investment Group LTD. Invests $235,000 in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:VOO)

Cullen Investment Group LTD. purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:VOO – Free Report) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 538 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $235,000.
Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Life Planning Partners Inc acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF in the fourth quarter worth approximately $25,000. Motco lifted its position in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 172.0% during the third quarter. Motco now owns 68 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 43 shares in the last quarter. CGC Financial Services LLC lifted its position in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 1,416.7% during the third quarter. CGC Financial Services LLC now owns 91 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,000 after buying an additional 85 shares in the last quarter. Blume Capital Management Inc. lifted its position in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 833.3% during the third quarter. Blume Capital Management Inc. now owns 112 shares of the company’s stock valued at $44,000 after buying an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Woodard & Co. Asset Management Group Inc. ADV acquired a new position in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $52,000.
Vanguard S&P 500 ETF Stock Down 1.2 %
Shares of VOO stock opened at $463.71 on Tuesday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $469.57 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $436.53. Vanguard S&P 500 ETF has a fifty-two week low of $370.92 and a fifty-two week high of $483.23. The stock has a market cap of $420.10 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.59 and a beta of 1.00.
Vanguard S&P 500 ETF Profile
Vanguard 500 Index Fund (the Fund) is an open-end investment company, or mutual fund. The Fund offers four classes of shares: Investor Shares, Admiral Shares, Signal Shares, and Exchange Traded Fund (ETF) Shares. The Fund seeks to track the investment performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index, an unmanaged benchmark representing the United States large-capitalization stocks.
