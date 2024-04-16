Crescent Grove Advisors LLC Makes New $237,000 Investment in SPDR S&P Bank ETF (NYSEARCA:KBE)

Crescent Grove Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of SPDR S&P Bank ETF (NYSEARCA:KBE – Free Report) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm purchased 5,154 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $237,000.

A number of other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of KBE. Tyler Stone Wealth Management purchased a new position in shares of SPDR S&P Bank ETF in the second quarter worth $29,000. Ancora Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of SPDR S&P Bank ETF in the 1st quarter worth approximately $33,000. Clear Street Markets LLC grew its position in SPDR S&P Bank ETF by 104.7% during the 4th quarter. Clear Street Markets LLC now owns 900 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $41,000 after purchasing an additional 20,000 shares during the last quarter. NBC Securities Inc. bought a new stake in SPDR S&P Bank ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at about $46,000. Finally, Capital Investment Counsel Inc purchased a new position in SPDR S&P Bank ETF in the third quarter worth about $72,000.

SPDR S&P Bank ETF Stock Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA:KBE traded down $0.77 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $42.84. 444,899 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,434,743. SPDR S&P Bank ETF has a 52-week low of $30.85 and a 52-week high of $47.39. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $44.77 and a two-hundred day moving average of $42.47. The stock has a market cap of $1.31 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.76 and a beta of 1.42.

About SPDR S&P Bank ETF

SPDR KBW Bank ETF, formerly The SPDR S&P Bank ETF (the Fund), seeks to closely match the returns and characteristics of the S&P Banks Select Industry Index. The S&P Banks Select Industry Index is a float adjusted modified-market, capitalization-weighted index that seeks to reflect the performance of publicly traded companies that do business as banks or thrifts.

