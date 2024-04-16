Coty (NYSE:COTY) Given New $12.00 Price Target at Barclays

Coty (NYSE:COTY – Free Report) had its target price reduced by Barclays from $13.00 to $12.00 in a research note issued to investors on Friday morning, Benzinga reports. They currently have an equal weight rating on the stock.

A number of other analysts have also recently issued reports on COTY. DA Davidson reiterated a buy rating and issued a $17.50 target price on shares of Coty in a research note on Monday, April 8th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on shares of Coty from $11.00 to $12.00 and gave the company an equal weight rating in a research report on Friday, February 9th. TheStreet raised shares of Coty from a c+ rating to a b- rating in a research report on Thursday, February 8th. Royal Bank of Canada reissued an outperform rating and issued a $14.00 price target on shares of Coty in a research report on Friday, February 9th. Finally, TD Cowen raised shares of Coty from a market perform rating to an outperform rating and lifted their price target for the company from $13.00 to $16.00 in a research report on Thursday, February 22nd. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $13.30.

Get Coty alerts:

Check Out Our Latest Report on Coty

Coty Price Performance

NYSE COTY opened at $10.50 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.58, a current ratio of 0.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80. The stock has a market capitalization of $9.40 billion, a PE ratio of 30.00, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.81 and a beta of 1.82. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $12.01 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $11.48. Coty has a 12-month low of $9.02 and a 12-month high of $13.46.

Coty (NYSE:COTY – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, February 7th. The company reported $0.25 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.20 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $1.73 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.68 billion. Coty had a net margin of 5.39% and a return on equity of 11.91%. The company’s revenue was up 13.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.22 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts predict that Coty will post 0.45 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Coty news, Director Robert S. Singer sold 90,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $12.56, for a total value of $1,130,400.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 169,982 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,134,973.92. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In other Coty news, Director Robert S. Singer sold 30,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $12.70, for a total value of $381,000.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 120,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,524,000. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, Director Robert S. Singer sold 90,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $12.56, for a total transaction of $1,130,400.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 169,982 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,134,973.92. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 5.80% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Coty

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. BluePath Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Coty in the 3rd quarter valued at $29,000. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale acquired a new stake in shares of Coty in the 3rd quarter valued at $31,000. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Coty in the 2nd quarter valued at $37,000. Coppell Advisory Solutions LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Coty in the 2nd quarter valued at $47,000. Finally, US Bancorp DE boosted its stake in shares of Coty by 59.8% in the 4th quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 5,950 shares of the company’s stock valued at $74,000 after purchasing an additional 2,226 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 42.36% of the company’s stock.

Coty Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Coty Inc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures, markets, distributes, and sells beauty products worldwide. It operates through Prestige and Consumer Beauty segments. The company provides fragrance, color cosmetics, and skin and body care products. It offers Prestige segment products primarily through prestige retailers, including perfumeries, department stores, e-retailers, direct-to-consumer websites, and duty-free shops under the Burberry, Calvin Klein, Chloe, Davidoff, Escada, Gucci, Hugo Boss, Jil Sander, Joop!, Kylie Jenner, Lancaster, Marc Jacobs, Miu Miu, Orveda, philosophy, SKKN BY KIM, and Tiffany & Co brands.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Coty Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Coty and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.