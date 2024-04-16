Chipotle Mexican Grill (NYSE:CMG) Now Covered by Stephens

Stephens initiated coverage on shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill (NYSE:CMG – Free Report) in a research note published on Friday morning, MarketBeat Ratings reports. The firm issued an equal weight rating and a $3,010.00 target price on the restaurant operator’s stock.

Several other research firms also recently commented on CMG. Piper Sandler boosted their target price on shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill from $1,930.00 to $2,226.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 16th. Stifel Nicolaus increased their price objective on Chipotle Mexican Grill from $2,700.00 to $3,270.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Thursday, April 11th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price objective on Chipotle Mexican Grill from $3,100.00 to $3,300.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 20th. BMO Capital Markets upped their target price on Chipotle Mexican Grill from $2,100.00 to $2,400.00 and gave the stock a market perform rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 7th. Finally, Wedbush upped their price objective on shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill from $2,400.00 to $2,850.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a report on Friday, March 22nd. Ten investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $2,720.59.

Shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill stock opened at $2,936.63 on Friday. Chipotle Mexican Grill has a 12 month low of $1,738.66 and a 12 month high of $3,023.98. The stock has a market cap of $80.52 billion, a PE ratio of 66.21, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.53 and a beta of 1.28. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $2,759.02 and a 200-day simple moving average of $2,363.48.

Chipotle Mexican Grill shares are going to split before the market opens on Wednesday, June 26th. The 50-1 split was announced on Tuesday, March 19th. The newly issued shares will be payable to shareholders after the closing bell on Tuesday, June 25th.

Chipotle Mexican Grill (NYSE:CMG – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 6th. The restaurant operator reported $10.36 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $9.73 by $0.63. Chipotle Mexican Grill had a net margin of 12.45% and a return on equity of 44.41%. The business had revenue of $2.52 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.49 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $8.29 earnings per share. Chipotle Mexican Grill’s revenue for the quarter was up 15.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts expect that Chipotle Mexican Grill will post 53.31 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insider Activity at Chipotle Mexican Grill

In other news, Director Albert S. Baldocchi sold 750 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $2,608.51, for a total transaction of $1,956,382.50. Following the transaction, the director now owns 37,271 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $97,221,776.21. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In other news, insider Christopher W. Brandt sold 3,149 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $2,927.84, for a total transaction of $9,219,768.16. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 8,563 shares in the company, valued at approximately $25,071,093.92. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, Director Albert S. Baldocchi sold 750 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $2,608.51, for a total transaction of $1,956,382.50. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 37,271 shares in the company, valued at $97,221,776.21. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 6,793 shares of company stock valued at $18,321,152 over the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 0.96% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Chipotle Mexican Grill

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Evermay Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in Chipotle Mexican Grill by 1.8% during the fourth quarter. Evermay Wealth Management LLC now owns 231 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $528,000 after acquiring an additional 4 shares in the last quarter. Peloton Wealth Strategists grew its position in shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill by 0.3% in the 4th quarter. Peloton Wealth Strategists now owns 1,451 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $3,318,000 after purchasing an additional 4 shares during the period. Coldstream Capital Management Inc. increased its stake in Chipotle Mexican Grill by 1.3% during the 3rd quarter. Coldstream Capital Management Inc. now owns 382 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $700,000 after purchasing an additional 5 shares in the last quarter. Clearstead Advisors LLC increased its stake in Chipotle Mexican Grill by 0.7% during the 3rd quarter. Clearstead Advisors LLC now owns 773 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $1,416,000 after purchasing an additional 5 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Horizon Bancorp Inc. IN raised its holdings in Chipotle Mexican Grill by 5.2% during the 4th quarter. Horizon Bancorp Inc. IN now owns 101 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $231,000 after buying an additional 5 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 91.31% of the company’s stock.

Chipotle Mexican Grill Company Profile

Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, owns and operates Chipotle Mexican Grill restaurants. It sells food and beverages through offering burritos, burrito bowls, quesadillas, tacos, and salads. The company also provides delivery and related services its app and website. It has operations in the United States, Canada, France, Germany, and the United Kingdom.

