Capri (NYSE:CPRI) Research Coverage Started at StockNews.com

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Capri (NYSE:CPRI) in a report published on Saturday. The brokerage issued a hold rating on the stock.

Separately, Telsey Advisory Group reaffirmed a market perform rating and issued a $57.00 target price on shares of Capri in a report on Friday, February 9th. Thirteen research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $50.50.

Shares of NYSE:CPRI opened at $39.33 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $4.58 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.10, a P/E/G ratio of 7.98 and a beta of 2.03. Capri has a 1 year low of $34.17 and a 1 year high of $54.52. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71, a current ratio of 1.06 and a quick ratio of 0.49. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $45.62 and its 200 day simple moving average is $48.37.

Capri (NYSE:CPRI) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 8th. The company reported $1.20 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts' consensus estimates of $1.74 by ($0.54). The company had revenue of $1.43 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.48 billion. Capri had a return on equity of 25.79% and a net margin of 3.96%. The company's quarterly revenue was down 5.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.84 EPS. On average, research analysts anticipate that Capri will post 3.8 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Capula Management Ltd bought a new stake in Capri in the 3rd quarter valued at about $9,996,000. Peak Financial Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Capri in the 4th quarter valued at about $2,309,000. Picton Mahoney Asset Management bought a new stake in Capri in the 3rd quarter valued at about $16,571,000. Westchester Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Capri in the 3rd quarter valued at about $87,352,000. Finally, Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. increased its position in Capri by 26.1% in the 4th quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 48,524 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,438,000 after buying an additional 10,029 shares in the last quarter. 84.34% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Capri Holdings Limited designs, markets, distributes, and retails branded women's and men's apparel, footwear, and accessories in the United States, Canada, Latin America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and Asia. It operates through three segments: Versace, Jimmy Choo, and Michael Kors. The company offers ready-to-wear, accessories, footwear, handbags, scarves and belts, small leather goods, eyewear, watches, jewelry, fragrances, and home furnishings through a distribution network, including boutiques, department, and specialty stores, as well as through e-commerce sites.

