Capital Analysts LLC Sells 7,471 Shares of iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF (NASDAQ:IUSB)

Capital Analysts LLC trimmed its stake in shares of iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF (NASDAQ:IUSB – Free Report) by 9.2% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 73,397 shares of the company’s stock after selling 7,471 shares during the quarter. Capital Analysts LLC’s holdings in iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF were worth $3,381,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of IUSB. Hoxton Planning & Management LLC increased its holdings in iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF by 28.0% in the 4th quarter. Hoxton Planning & Management LLC now owns 279,759 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,888,000 after purchasing an additional 61,218 shares in the last quarter. Windward Private Wealth Management Inc. grew its stake in iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF by 13.2% during the fourth quarter. Windward Private Wealth Management Inc. now owns 26,220 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,208,000 after purchasing an additional 3,065 shares during the period. Simplicity Wealth LLC grew its stake in iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF by 31.9% during the fourth quarter. Simplicity Wealth LLC now owns 195,811 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,021,000 after purchasing an additional 47,337 shares during the period. Simplicity Solutions LLC grew its stake in iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF by 34.1% in the fourth quarter. Simplicity Solutions LLC now owns 7,680 shares of the company’s stock valued at $354,000 after acquiring an additional 1,955 shares during the period. Finally, ORG Partners LLC grew its stake in iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF by 1,536.2% in the fourth quarter. ORG Partners LLC now owns 480,002 shares of the company’s stock valued at $22,114,000 after acquiring an additional 450,665 shares during the period.

iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF Price Performance

Shares of iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF stock opened at $44.28 on Tuesday. iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF has a 52 week low of $42.56 and a 52 week high of $46.40. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $45.28 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $44.87.

iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF Announces Dividend

iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF Profile

The business also recently announced a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 5th. Investors of record on Tuesday, April 2nd were given a dividend of $0.1503 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, April 1st. This represents a $1.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.07%.

The iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF (IUSB) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Bloomberg U.S. Universal index. The fund tracks a broad Barclays index of USD-denominated taxable bonds. The index is market value weighted. IUSB was launched on Jun 10, 2014 and is managed by BlackRock.

