Capital Analysts LLC Has $2.62 Million Position in The Coca-Cola Company (NYSE:KO)

Capital Analysts LLC decreased its position in shares of The Coca-Cola Company (NYSE:KO – Free Report) by 7.4% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 44,430 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,569 shares during the period. Capital Analysts LLC’s holdings in Coca-Cola were worth $2,618,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in KO. Hibernia Wealth Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Coca-Cola in the third quarter worth about $25,000. Freedom Wealth Alliance LLC acquired a new stake in Coca-Cola in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $25,000. ZRC Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Coca-Cola by 213.3% during the fourth quarter. ZRC Wealth Management LLC now owns 470 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 320 shares during the last quarter. Fortis Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Coca-Cola during the fourth quarter worth $30,000. Finally, KB Financial Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Coca-Cola in the 1st quarter valued at $31,000. 70.26% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Insider Transactions at Coca-Cola

In related news, EVP Nancy Quan sold 57,368 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $60.87, for a total transaction of $3,491,990.16. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 223,330 shares in the company, valued at approximately $13,594,097.10. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In related news, EVP Nancy Quan sold 57,368 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $60.87, for a total transaction of $3,491,990.16. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 223,330 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $13,594,097.10. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider Bruno Pietracci sold 18,551 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $59.41, for a total value of $1,102,114.91. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 375,407 shares of company stock worth $22,795,742 in the last ninety days. Company insiders own 0.97% of the company’s stock.

Coca-Cola Stock Performance

KO stock opened at $58.30 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $251.34 billion, a PE ratio of 23.44, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.31 and a beta of 0.59. The company has a current ratio of 1.13, a quick ratio of 0.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.29. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $60.01 and a 200-day moving average price of $58.51. The Coca-Cola Company has a 1-year low of $51.55 and a 1-year high of $64.99.

Coca-Cola (NYSE:KO – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, February 13th. The company reported $0.49 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.48 by $0.01. Coca-Cola had a net margin of 23.42% and a return on equity of 42.50%. The company had revenue of $10.80 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $10.68 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.45 EPS. Coca-Cola’s quarterly revenue was up 6.9% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts expect that The Coca-Cola Company will post 2.81 earnings per share for the current year.

Coca-Cola Increases Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, April 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 15th were issued a $0.485 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 14th. This is a positive change from Coca-Cola’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.46. This represents a $1.94 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.33%. Coca-Cola’s dividend payout ratio is currently 78.23%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on KO shares. Citigroup boosted their price objective on Coca-Cola from $67.00 to $68.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 17th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on shares of Coca-Cola from $64.00 to $66.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 14th. Finally, Barclays boosted their target price on shares of Coca-Cola from $66.00 to $68.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $67.18.

Coca-Cola Company Profile

The Coca-Cola Company, a beverage company, manufactures, markets, and sells various nonalcoholic beverages worldwide. The company provides sparkling soft drinks, sparkling flavors; water, sports, coffee, and tea; juice, value-added dairy, and plant-based beverages; and other beverages. It also offers beverage concentrates and syrups, as well as fountain syrups to fountain retailers, such as restaurants and convenience stores.

Featured Articles

