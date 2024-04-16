BITCOIN ADDITIONAL Self Reported Market Capitalization Tops $781.69 Million (BTCA)

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded down 1.6% against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 14:00 PM Eastern on April 16th. One BITCOIN ADDITIONAL coin can now be purchased for approximately $62,943.86 or 1.00223976 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last week, BITCOIN ADDITIONAL has traded down 8.6% against the dollar. BITCOIN ADDITIONAL has a total market capitalization of $781.69 million and approximately $1.06 million worth of BITCOIN ADDITIONAL was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

About BITCOIN ADDITIONAL

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) is a coin. It was first traded on February 1st, 2022. BITCOIN ADDITIONAL’s total supply is 1,299,197 coins and its circulating supply is 12,418 coins. The official website for BITCOIN ADDITIONAL is btcadd.io. BITCOIN ADDITIONAL’s official Twitter account is @btca_en.

Buying and Selling BITCOIN ADDITIONAL

According to CryptoCompare, “BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2022. BITCOIN ADDITIONAL has a current supply of 1,299,197.02 with 0 in circulation. The last known price of BITCOIN ADDITIONAL is 62,660.22975165 USD and is down -3.64 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 2 active market(s) with $1,039,847.24 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at http://btcadd.io.”

