Bison Wealth LLC Sells 647 Shares of Tyler Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:TYL)

Bison Wealth LLC lowered its holdings in shares of Tyler Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:TYL – Free Report) by 17.0% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 3,148 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 647 shares during the period. Bison Wealth LLC’s holdings in Tyler Technologies were worth $1,316,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. Clear Street Markets LLC lifted its position in Tyler Technologies by 95.2% during the first quarter. Clear Street Markets LLC now owns 82 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $29,000 after acquiring an additional 40 shares during the last quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in Tyler Technologies during the third quarter worth approximately $48,000. Cornerstone Planning Group LLC acquired a new stake in Tyler Technologies during the second quarter worth approximately $49,000. Chilton Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Tyler Technologies during the fourth quarter worth approximately $52,000. Finally, Column Capital Advisors LLC lifted its position in Tyler Technologies by 50.5% during the third quarter. Column Capital Advisors LLC now owns 146 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $56,000 after acquiring an additional 49 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 93.30% of the company’s stock.

Get Tyler Technologies alerts:

Tyler Technologies Stock Down 3.1 %

Shares of TYL opened at $400.68 on Tuesday. Tyler Technologies, Inc. has a one year low of $361.16 and a one year high of $454.74. The company has a market cap of $17.00 billion, a P/E ratio of 103.00, a P/E/G ratio of 4.07 and a beta of 0.81. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20, a current ratio of 0.86 and a quick ratio of 0.86. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $426.13 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $413.55.

Insider Buying and Selling at Tyler Technologies

Tyler Technologies ( NYSE:TYL Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 14th. The technology company reported $1.39 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.33 by $0.06. Tyler Technologies had a net margin of 8.50% and a return on equity of 8.85%. The business had revenue of $480.94 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $483.34 million. Research analysts forecast that Tyler Technologies, Inc. will post 6.77 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Tyler Technologies news, CEO H Lynn Moore, Jr. sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $435.98, for a total transaction of $4,359,800.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 75,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $32,698,500. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In other Tyler Technologies news, CEO H Lynn Moore, Jr. sold 1,849 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $421.19, for a total transaction of $778,780.31. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 79,502 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $33,485,447.38. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO H Lynn Moore, Jr. sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $435.98, for a total transaction of $4,359,800.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 75,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $32,698,500. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 50,608 shares of company stock worth $21,974,819 over the last three months. Corporate insiders own 1.50% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several brokerages have issued reports on TYL. DA Davidson raised their price objective on shares of Tyler Technologies from $412.00 to $434.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 22nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on shares of Tyler Technologies from $500.00 to $526.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 15th. Piper Sandler lifted their price target on shares of Tyler Technologies from $480.00 to $520.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, February 16th. JMP Securities reiterated a “market outperform” rating and issued a $490.00 price target on shares of Tyler Technologies in a research report on Friday, February 16th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC lifted their price target on shares of Tyler Technologies from $475.00 to $500.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 15th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $457.86.

Get Our Latest Stock Report on Tyler Technologies

About Tyler Technologies

(Free Report)

Tyler Technologies, Inc provides integrated information management solutions and services for the public sector. It operates in two segments, Enterprise Software and Platform Technologies. The company offers platform and transformative technology solutions, including cybersecurity for government agencies; data and insights solutions; digital solutions that helps workers and policymakers to share, communicate, and leverage data; payments solutions, such as billing, presentment, merchant onboarding, collections, reconciliation, and disbursements; platform technologies, an application development platform that enables government workers to build solutions and applications; and outdoor recreation solutions, including campsite reservations, activity registrations, licensing sales and renewals, and real-time data for conservation and park management.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TYL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Tyler Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:TYL – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Tyler Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Tyler Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.