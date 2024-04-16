bioAffinity Technologies (BIAF) & The Competition Head to Head Comparison

bioAffinity Technologies (NASDAQ:BIAF – Get Free Report) is one of 39 public companies in the “Commercial physical research” industry, but how does it contrast to its competitors? We will compare bioAffinity Technologies to similar businesses based on the strength of its valuation, institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, dividends, risk, earnings and profitability.

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares bioAffinity Technologies and its competitors revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Net Income Price/Earnings Ratio bioAffinity Technologies $2.53 million -$7.94 million -3.07 bioAffinity Technologies Competitors $1.55 billion $101.44 million -0.38

bioAffinity Technologies’ competitors have higher revenue and earnings than bioAffinity Technologies. bioAffinity Technologies is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than its competitors, indicating that it is currently more affordable than other companies in its industry.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

Profitability

1.6% of bioAffinity Technologies shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 52.6% of shares of all “Commercial physical research” companies are held by institutional investors. 44.3% of bioAffinity Technologies shares are held by company insiders. Comparatively, 16.9% of shares of all “Commercial physical research” companies are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

This table compares bioAffinity Technologies and its competitors’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets bioAffinity Technologies -313.34% -107.20% -84.10% bioAffinity Technologies Competitors -249.68% -18.55% -11.34%

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of current ratings and recommmendations for bioAffinity Technologies and its competitors, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score bioAffinity Technologies 0 0 0 0 N/A bioAffinity Technologies Competitors 50 814 1297 31 2.60

As a group, “Commercial physical research” companies have a potential upside of 9.01%. Given bioAffinity Technologies’ competitors higher possible upside, analysts plainly believe bioAffinity Technologies has less favorable growth aspects than its competitors.

Volatility and Risk

bioAffinity Technologies has a beta of 3.93, meaning that its stock price is 293% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, bioAffinity Technologies’ competitors have a beta of 6.02, meaning that their average stock price is 502% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Summary

bioAffinity Technologies competitors beat bioAffinity Technologies on 9 of the 10 factors compared.

About bioAffinity Technologies

bioAffinity Technologies, Inc., a biotechnology company, engages in developing non-invasive diagnostic tests and targeted cancer therapeutics. The company offers CyPath lung, a diagnostic test, for early detection of lung cancer. It also researches targeted therapies to treat lung cancer and other diseases of the lung at the cellular level. The company was incorporated in 2014 and is based in San Antonio, Texas.

