Beverly Hills Private Wealth LLC Lowers Stock Position in Huntington Ingalls Industries, Inc. (NYSE:HII)

Beverly Hills Private Wealth LLC lessened its holdings in Huntington Ingalls Industries, Inc. (NYSE:HII – Free Report) by 6.8% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 1,779 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after selling 129 shares during the period. Beverly Hills Private Wealth LLC’s holdings in Huntington Ingalls Industries were worth $462,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Valley National Advisers Inc. purchased a new stake in Huntington Ingalls Industries during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $1,094,000. Raymond James & Associates lifted its position in Huntington Ingalls Industries by 22.9% during the fourth quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 56,596 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $14,695,000 after acquiring an additional 10,539 shares during the last quarter. Ceredex Value Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Huntington Ingalls Industries during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $9,360,000. Aviva PLC lifted its position in Huntington Ingalls Industries by 1.9% during the third quarter. Aviva PLC now owns 54,141 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $11,076,000 after acquiring an additional 992 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Thompson Siegel & Walmsley LLC lifted its position in Huntington Ingalls Industries by 0.6% during the third quarter. Thompson Siegel & Walmsley LLC now owns 492,959 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $100,850,000 after acquiring an additional 2,818 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.46% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

HII has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their target price on shares of Huntington Ingalls Industries from $288.00 to $295.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 21st. Barclays increased their target price on shares of Huntington Ingalls Industries from $280.00 to $290.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 6th.

Huntington Ingalls Industries Trading Down 0.3 %

NYSE HII opened at $275.00 on Tuesday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $285.94 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $256.19. The stock has a market cap of $10.89 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.08, a P/E/G ratio of 2.60 and a beta of 0.60. Huntington Ingalls Industries, Inc. has a 12-month low of $188.51 and a 12-month high of $299.50. The company has a current ratio of 0.95, a quick ratio of 0.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54.

Huntington Ingalls Industries (NYSE:HII – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 1st. The aerospace company reported $6.90 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.27 by $2.63. The business had revenue of $3.18 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.78 billion. Huntington Ingalls Industries had a net margin of 5.95% and a return on equity of 18.12%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 13.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $3.07 earnings per share. On average, analysts forecast that Huntington Ingalls Industries, Inc. will post 16.36 earnings per share for the current year.

Huntington Ingalls Industries Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 8th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 23rd were paid a $1.30 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 22nd. This represents a $5.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.89%. Huntington Ingalls Industries’s payout ratio is currently 30.41%.

Insider Transactions at Huntington Ingalls Industries

In other news, VP Edgar A. Green III sold 3,603 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, March 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $290.75, for a total value of $1,047,572.25. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 7,461 shares in the company, valued at $2,169,285.75. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In related news, VP Jennifer R. Boykin sold 2,176 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $272.31, for a total transaction of $592,546.56. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 6,877 shares in the company, valued at $1,872,675.87. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, VP Edgar A. Green III sold 3,603 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $290.75, for a total transaction of $1,047,572.25. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 7,461 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,169,285.75. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 8,472 shares of company stock worth $2,398,345 over the last 90 days. 0.72% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Huntington Ingalls Industries Company Profile

Huntington Ingalls Industries, Inc designs, builds, overhauls, and repairs military ships in the United States. It operates through three segments: Ingalls, Newport News, and Mission Technologies. The company is involved in the design and construction of non-nuclear ships comprising amphibious assault ships; expeditionary warfare ships; surface combatants; and national security cutters for the U.S.

