Better Choice (NASDAQ:BTTR) Trading 23.3% Higher

Better Choice Company Inc. (NASDAQ:BTTR – Get Free Report) traded up 23.3% during trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $9.16 and last traded at $6.29. 5,332,516 shares were traded during mid-day trading, an increase of 2,391% from the average session volume of 214,072 shares. The stock had previously closed at $5.10.

The firm has a market cap of $4.60 million, a P/E ratio of -0.19 and a beta of 0.53. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a current ratio of 1.59. The company has a 50 day moving average of $7.20 and a 200 day moving average of $9.67.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in BTTR. Cantor Fitzgerald L. P. acquired a new stake in Better Choice in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Callan Capital LLC boosted its stake in shares of Better Choice by 69.8% during the 3rd quarter. Callan Capital LLC now owns 243,306 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 100,000 shares during the period. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. boosted its stake in shares of Better Choice by 873.4% during the 1st quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. now owns 48,669 shares of the company’s stock worth $124,000 after acquiring an additional 43,669 shares during the period. State Street Corp boosted its stake in shares of Better Choice by 8.0% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 72,658 shares of the company’s stock worth $185,000 after acquiring an additional 5,358 shares during the period. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in Better Choice by 20.5% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 683,017 shares of the company’s stock valued at $543,000 after purchasing an additional 116,019 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 12.64% of the company’s stock.

Better Choice Company Inc operates as an animal health and wellness company. Its products portfolio includes naturally formulated kibble and canned dog and cat foods, freeze-dried raw dog foods and treats, vegan dog foods and treats, oral care products and supplements, as well as toppers, dental products, chews, and grooming products.

