Argo Blockchain plc 8.75% Senior Notes due 2026 (NASDAQ:ARBKL) Short Interest Update

Argo Blockchain plc 8.75% Senior Notes due 2026 (NASDAQ:ARBKL – Get Free Report) saw a large decrease in short interest in March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 26,800 shares, a decrease of 10.7% from the March 15th total of 30,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 14,900 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 1.8 days.

Argo Blockchain plc 8.75% Senior Notes due 2026 Trading Down 3.3 %

NASDAQ:ARBKL traded down $0.28 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $8.20. 10,711 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 15,292. The company has a fifty day moving average of $9.03 and a 200 day moving average of $8.73. Argo Blockchain plc 8.75% Senior Notes due 2026 has a 12 month low of $5.24 and a 12 month high of $12.50.

Argo Blockchain plc 8.75% Senior Notes due 2026 Increases Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, April 30th. Shareholders of record on Monday, April 15th will be issued a $2.1875 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, April 12th. This is a positive change from Argo Blockchain plc 8.75% Senior Notes due 2026’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.55. This represents a $8.75 annualized dividend and a yield of 106.71%.

Argo Blockchain plc 8.75% Senior Notes due 2026 Company Profile

say hello to the future. argo makes it easy to mine bitcoin gold, ethereum and other altcoins from home. argo is a platform that enables customers to efficiently mine ethereum and other altcoins from their own computer or mobile device. with just a click of a button and a transparent monthly fee, our users can immediately select which coin(s) they want to mine.

