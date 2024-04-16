Alexander’s, Inc. (NYSE:ALX) Short Interest Down 6.7% in March

Alexander’s, Inc. (NYSE:ALX – Get Free Report) saw a significant decline in short interest during the month of March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 106,700 shares, a decline of 6.7% from the March 15th total of 114,400 shares. Currently, 5.0% of the shares of the company are sold short. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 8,800 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 12.1 days.

Separately, StockNews.com raised Alexander’s from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 13th.

NYSE:ALX traded down $0.22 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $212.99. 1,429 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 8,694. Alexander’s has a one year low of $155.60 and a one year high of $235.85. The company has a market capitalization of $1.09 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.68 and a beta of 0.78. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $216.49 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $204.64. The company has a current ratio of 13.22, a quick ratio of 13.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.60.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 1st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, February 20th were given a $4.50 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 16th. This represents a $18.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 8.45%. Alexander’s’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 90.14%.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in Alexander’s by 3.3% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 326,963 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $59,582,000 after buying an additional 10,513 shares during the last quarter. Asset Management One Co. Ltd. grew its position in Alexander’s by 8.1% during the 4th quarter. Asset Management One Co. Ltd. now owns 3,331 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $726,000 after purchasing an additional 250 shares in the last quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in Alexander’s during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $567,000. Teacher Retirement System of Texas grew its position in Alexander’s by 99.0% during the 3rd quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 3,015 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $549,000 after purchasing an additional 1,500 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Inspire Investing LLC purchased a new position in Alexander’s during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $311,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 31.99% of the company’s stock.

Alexander's, Inc is a real estate investment trust which has five properties in New York City.

