Alexander’s, Inc. (NYSE:ALX) Short Interest Down 6.7% in March

Alexander’s, Inc. (NYSE:ALX – Get Free Report) saw a significant decline in short interest during the month of March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 106,700 shares, a decline of 6.7% from the March 15th total of 114,400 shares. Currently, 5.0% of the shares of the company are sold short. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 8,800 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 12.1 days.
Analyst Ratings Changes
Separately, StockNews.com raised Alexander’s from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 13th.
Alexander’s Price Performance
Alexander’s Announces Dividend
The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 1st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, February 20th were given a $4.50 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 16th. This represents a $18.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 8.45%. Alexander’s’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 90.14%.
Institutional Inflows and Outflows
Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in Alexander’s by 3.3% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 326,963 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $59,582,000 after buying an additional 10,513 shares during the last quarter. Asset Management One Co. Ltd. grew its position in Alexander’s by 8.1% during the 4th quarter. Asset Management One Co. Ltd. now owns 3,331 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $726,000 after purchasing an additional 250 shares in the last quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in Alexander’s during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $567,000. Teacher Retirement System of Texas grew its position in Alexander’s by 99.0% during the 3rd quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 3,015 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $549,000 after purchasing an additional 1,500 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Inspire Investing LLC purchased a new position in Alexander’s during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $311,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 31.99% of the company’s stock.
Alexander’s Company Profile
Alexander's, Inc is a real estate investment trust which has five properties in New York City.
