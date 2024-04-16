2,800 Shares in Invesco Large Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:PWB) Acquired by Investment Advisory Group LLC

Investment Advisory Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Invesco Large Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:PWB – Free Report) during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund bought 2,800 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $218,000.

Several other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of PWB. International Assets Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in Invesco Large Cap Growth ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $8,763,000. Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its stake in shares of Invesco Large Cap Growth ETF by 66.8% in the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 206,325 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,326,000 after buying an additional 82,613 shares in the last quarter. Spire Wealth Management lifted its holdings in shares of Invesco Large Cap Growth ETF by 325.9% in the third quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 103,275 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,001,000 after buying an additional 79,025 shares during the period. Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC boosted its stake in Invesco Large Cap Growth ETF by 1,421.8% during the fourth quarter. Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC now owns 53,855 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,093,000 after buying an additional 50,316 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE grew its stake in shares of Invesco Large Cap Growth ETF by 13.0% in the 1st quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 420,067 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,298,000 after purchasing an additional 48,230 shares during the last quarter.

Get Invesco Large Cap Growth ETF alerts:

Invesco Large Cap Growth ETF Stock Up 0.3 %

NYSEARCA:PWB traded up $0.26 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $86.83. 5,212 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 28,364. The company has a market capitalization of $822.28 million, a P/E ratio of 36.42 and a beta of 1.09. Invesco Large Cap Growth ETF has a 12 month low of $63.73 and a 12 month high of $90.92. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $87.95 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $79.22.

About Invesco Large Cap Growth ETF

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PWB? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Invesco Large Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:PWB – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Invesco Large Cap Growth ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Invesco Large Cap Growth ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.