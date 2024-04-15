Head to Head Analysis: Corporación Inmobiliaria Vesta (NYSE:VTMX) vs. Vonovia (OTCMKTS:VONOY)

Corporación Inmobiliaria Vesta (NYSE:VTMX – Get Free Report) and Vonovia (OTCMKTS:VONOY – Get Free Report) are both large-cap finance companies, but which is the better business? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their institutional ownership, risk, earnings, profitability, analyst recommendations, dividends and valuation.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

6.9% of Corporación Inmobiliaria Vesta shares are held by institutional investors. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, hedge funds and endowments believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Get Corporación Inmobiliaria Vesta alerts:

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of recent ratings for Corporación Inmobiliaria Vesta and Vonovia, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Corporación Inmobiliaria Vesta 0 0 2 0 3.00 Vonovia 0 0 0 0 N/A

Dividends

Corporación Inmobiliaria Vesta presently has a consensus target price of $42.00, suggesting a potential upside of 17.68%. Given Corporación Inmobiliaria Vesta’s higher probable upside, analysts plainly believe Corporación Inmobiliaria Vesta is more favorable than Vonovia.

Corporación Inmobiliaria Vesta pays an annual dividend of $0.14 per share and has a dividend yield of 0.4%. Vonovia pays an annual dividend of $0.41 per share and has a dividend yield of 3.1%. Corporación Inmobiliaria Vesta pays out 3.1% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. Vonovia pays out -10.1% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. Both companies have healthy payout ratios and should be able to cover their dividend payments with earnings for the next several years. Vonovia is clearly the better dividend stock, given its higher yield and lower payout ratio.

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares Corporación Inmobiliaria Vesta and Vonovia’s top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Corporación Inmobiliaria Vesta $214.47 million 136.04 $316.60 million $4.46 8.00 Vonovia $5.43 billion 4.00 -$678.31 million ($4.07) -3.28

Corporación Inmobiliaria Vesta has higher earnings, but lower revenue than Vonovia. Vonovia is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Corporación Inmobiliaria Vesta, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Profitability

This table compares Corporación Inmobiliaria Vesta and Vonovia’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Corporación Inmobiliaria Vesta 159.04% 16.91% 10.18% Vonovia -110.61% -18.84% -6.23%

Summary

Corporación Inmobiliaria Vesta beats Vonovia on 10 of the 13 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Corporación Inmobiliaria Vesta

(Get Free Report)

Corporación Inmobiliaria Vesta, S.A.B. de C.V., together with its subsidiaries, acquires, develops, manages, operates, and leases industrial buildings and distribution facilities in Mexico. The company was incorporated in 1998 and is headquartered in Mexico City, Mexico.

About Vonovia

(Get Free Report)

Vonovia SE operates as an integrated residential real estate company in Europe. It operates through four segments: Rental, Value-Add, Recurring Sales, and Development. The company offers property management services; property-related services; and value-added services, including maintenance and modernization of residential properties, craftsmen and residential environment organization, condominium administration, cable TV, metering, energy supply, and insurances services. It also engages in the sale of individual condominiums and single-family houses; and project development activities. The company was formerly known as Deutsche Annington Immobilien SE and changed its name to Vonovia SE in August 2015. Vonovia SE was founded in 1998 and is headquartered in Bochum, Germany.

Receive News & Ratings for Corporación Inmobiliaria Vesta Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Corporación Inmobiliaria Vesta and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.