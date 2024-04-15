Aehr Test Systems (NASDAQ:AEHR) Rating Lowered to Sell at StockNews.com

StockNews.com downgraded shares of Aehr Test Systems (NASDAQ:AEHR – Free Report) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report released on Thursday morning.

A number of other brokerages have also commented on AEHR. Craig Hallum reissued a hold rating and set a $12.00 price target on shares of Aehr Test Systems in a report on Tuesday, March 26th. William Blair reissued a market perform rating on shares of Aehr Test Systems in a research note on Monday, March 25th.

AEHR opened at $11.70 on Thursday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $14.90 and its 200 day moving average price is $22.47. The stock has a market cap of $338.31 million, a P/E ratio of 22.50 and a beta of 1.97. Aehr Test Systems has a 12 month low of $10.53 and a 12 month high of $54.10.

In other news, CEO Gayn Erickson sold 4,871 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $17.39, for a total value of $84,706.69. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 427,935 shares in the company, valued at $7,441,789.65. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Insiders sold 8,738 shares of company stock worth $151,723 over the last ninety days. Company insiders own 11.30% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Lazard Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Aehr Test Systems during the fourth quarter worth $34,000. IFP Advisors Inc increased its stake in Aehr Test Systems by 141.3% in the 3rd quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 823 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $38,000 after purchasing an additional 482 shares in the last quarter. Deutsche Bank AG acquired a new stake in Aehr Test Systems during the 1st quarter worth about $40,000. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. raised its holdings in Aehr Test Systems by 93.0% during the 2nd quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 1,158 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $48,000 after buying an additional 558 shares during the period. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its stake in Aehr Test Systems by 1,027.1% during the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,578 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $49,000 after buying an additional 1,438 shares in the last quarter. 69.69% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Aehr Test Systems provides test solutions for testing, burning-in, and semiconductor devices in wafer level, singulated die, and package part form, and installed systems worldwide. Its product portfolio includes FOX-XP and FOX-NP systems that are full wafer contact and singulated die/module test and burn-in systems that can test, burn-in, and stabilize range of devices, including silicon carbide-based and other power semiconductors, 2D and 3D sensors used in mobile phones, tablets and other computing devices, memory semiconductors, processors, microcontrollers, systems-on-a-chip, and photonics and integrated optical devices.

