Aehr Test Systems (NASDAQ:AEHR) Rating Lowered to Sell at StockNews.com

StockNews.com downgraded shares of Aehr Test Systems (NASDAQ:AEHR – Free Report) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report released on Thursday morning.
A number of other brokerages have also commented on AEHR. Craig Hallum reissued a hold rating and set a $12.00 price target on shares of Aehr Test Systems in a report on Tuesday, March 26th. William Blair reissued a market perform rating on shares of Aehr Test Systems in a research note on Monday, March 25th.
View Our Latest Research Report on Aehr Test Systems
Aehr Test Systems Price Performance
Insiders Place Their Bets
In other news, CEO Gayn Erickson sold 4,871 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $17.39, for a total value of $84,706.69. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 427,935 shares in the company, valued at $7,441,789.65. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Insiders sold 8,738 shares of company stock worth $151,723 over the last ninety days. Company insiders own 11.30% of the company’s stock.
Institutional Trading of Aehr Test Systems
Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Lazard Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Aehr Test Systems during the fourth quarter worth $34,000. IFP Advisors Inc increased its stake in Aehr Test Systems by 141.3% in the 3rd quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 823 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $38,000 after purchasing an additional 482 shares in the last quarter. Deutsche Bank AG acquired a new stake in Aehr Test Systems during the 1st quarter worth about $40,000. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. raised its holdings in Aehr Test Systems by 93.0% during the 2nd quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 1,158 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $48,000 after buying an additional 558 shares during the period. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its stake in Aehr Test Systems by 1,027.1% during the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,578 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $49,000 after buying an additional 1,438 shares in the last quarter. 69.69% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.
Aehr Test Systems Company Profile
Aehr Test Systems provides test solutions for testing, burning-in, and semiconductor devices in wafer level, singulated die, and package part form, and installed systems worldwide. Its product portfolio includes FOX-XP and FOX-NP systems that are full wafer contact and singulated die/module test and burn-in systems that can test, burn-in, and stabilize range of devices, including silicon carbide-based and other power semiconductors, 2D and 3D sensors used in mobile phones, tablets and other computing devices, memory semiconductors, processors, microcontrollers, systems-on-a-chip, and photonics and integrated optical devices.
Featured Articles
- Five stocks we like better than Aehr Test Systems
- Stocks with Unusual Volume: How to Find Unusual Volume Stocks in Real Time
- 5 Trends You Need to Know This Quarter
- Roth IRA Calculator: Calculate Your Potential Returns
- MarketBeat Week in Review – 4/8 – 4/12
- Insider Buying Explained: What Investors Need to Know
- You Can Follow BlackRock’s Market View for Your Money
Receive News & Ratings for Aehr Test Systems Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Aehr Test Systems and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.