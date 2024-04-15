Applied Therapeutics’ (APLT) “Outperform” Rating Reaffirmed at Royal Bank of Canada

Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed their outperform rating on shares of Applied Therapeutics (NASDAQ:APLT – Free Report) in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, Benzinga reports. Royal Bank of Canada currently has a $12.00 price objective on the stock.

A number of other brokerages also recently issued reports on APLT. Citigroup boosted their price target on shares of Applied Therapeutics from $5.00 to $7.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Friday, February 16th. SVB Leerink started coverage on shares of Applied Therapeutics in a research report on Thursday, February 22nd. They issued an outperform rating and a $12.00 price target on the stock. UBS Group boosted their price target on shares of Applied Therapeutics from $12.00 to $13.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Friday, March 15th. Finally, Leerink Partnrs restated an outperform rating on shares of Applied Therapeutics in a research report on Thursday, February 22nd. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $11.60.

Get Applied Therapeutics alerts:

Get Our Latest Stock Report on APLT

Applied Therapeutics Price Performance

NASDAQ:APLT opened at $5.16 on Thursday. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $5.58 and its 200 day simple moving average is $3.64. Applied Therapeutics has a one year low of $0.78 and a one year high of $9.39. The company has a market cap of $546.39 million, a PE ratio of -3.82 and a beta of 1.81.

Applied Therapeutics (NASDAQ:APLT – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, March 6th. The company reported ($0.33) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.15) by ($0.18). The firm had revenue of ($0.67) million for the quarter. Equities research analysts expect that Applied Therapeutics will post -0.53 EPS for the current year.

Insider Activity at Applied Therapeutics

In related news, insider Riccardo Perfetti sold 110,804 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $5.39, for a total transaction of $597,233.56. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 1,031,537 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,559,984.43. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other Applied Therapeutics news, CEO Shoshana Shendelman sold 318,573 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $5.39, for a total transaction of $1,717,108.47. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 3,817,814 shares in the company, valued at approximately $20,578,017.46. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider Riccardo Perfetti sold 110,804 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $5.39, for a total transaction of $597,233.56. Following the sale, the insider now owns 1,031,537 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,559,984.43. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 458,104 shares of company stock worth $2,469,181 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 19.10% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of Applied Therapeutics

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Applied Therapeutics by 126.1% in the 4th quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 3,230,481 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,822,000 after acquiring an additional 1,801,827 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Applied Therapeutics in the 4th quarter worth $56,000. Opaleye Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Applied Therapeutics by 22.3% in the 4th quarter. Opaleye Management Inc. now owns 1,092,500 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,660,000 after acquiring an additional 199,500 shares in the last quarter. Bridgeway Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Applied Therapeutics by 34.8% in the 4th quarter. Bridgeway Capital Management LLC now owns 193,800 shares of the company’s stock worth $649,000 after acquiring an additional 50,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Balyasny Asset Management L.P. bought a new stake in shares of Applied Therapeutics in the 4th quarter worth $36,000. Institutional investors own 98.31% of the company’s stock.

About Applied Therapeutics

(Get Free Report)

Applied Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, engages in the development of a pipeline of novel product candidates against validated molecular targets in indications of high unmet medical need in the United States. The company's lead product candidate is AT-007 (also called govorestat) that has completed phase 3 for the treatment of galactosemia in healthy volunteers and adults, in pediatric clinical study for the treatment of galactosemia in kids, for treating enzyme sorbitol dehydrogenase, and for the treatment of phosphomannomutase enzyme-CDG.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Applied Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Applied Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.