CTC Alternative Strategies Ltd. Invests $280,000 in Exelon Co. (NASDAQ:EXC)

CTC Alternative Strategies Ltd. purchased a new stake in Exelon Co. (NASDAQ:EXC – Free Report) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund purchased 7,800 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $280,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Exelon in the 1st quarter worth approximately $270,000. Cibc World Market Inc. grew its stake in Exelon by 21.4% in the first quarter. Cibc World Market Inc. now owns 19,872 shares of the company’s stock valued at $947,000 after purchasing an additional 3,509 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its holdings in Exelon by 0.6% in the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 2,063,174 shares of the company’s stock worth $98,262,000 after purchasing an additional 12,105 shares in the last quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. boosted its holdings in shares of Exelon by 8.8% in the 1st quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. now owns 4,639 shares of the company’s stock valued at $219,000 after buying an additional 376 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sei Investments Co. boosted its holdings in shares of Exelon by 77.9% in the 1st quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 380,426 shares of the company’s stock valued at $18,117,000 after buying an additional 166,614 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 80.92% of the company’s stock.

Exelon Price Performance

Shares of Exelon stock traded down $0.29 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $36.19. 2,074,419 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 6,760,136. The business has a fifty day moving average of $36.16 and a two-hundred day moving average of $37.13. The company has a market capitalization of $36.17 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.66, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.66 and a beta of 0.54. The company has a quick ratio of 0.73, a current ratio of 0.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.56. Exelon Co. has a 1 year low of $33.35 and a 1 year high of $43.71.

Exelon Increases Dividend

Exelon ( NASDAQ:EXC Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, February 21st. The company reported $0.60 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.58 by $0.02. Exelon had a return on equity of 9.40% and a net margin of 10.72%. The firm had revenue of $5.37 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.87 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.43 earnings per share. Exelon’s revenue was up 15.0% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts predict that Exelon Co. will post 2.41 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 15th. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 4th were issued a $0.38 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, March 1st. This represents a $1.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.20%. This is an increase from Exelon’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.36. Exelon’s dividend payout ratio is presently 65.24%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research analysts have issued reports on the stock. StockNews.com raised shares of Exelon from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, March 25th. Bank of America decreased their price objective on shares of Exelon from $38.00 to $36.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, January 19th. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their target price on shares of Exelon from $45.00 to $38.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, December 19th. UBS Group downgraded Exelon from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their target price for the stock from $47.00 to $37.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 2nd. Finally, Seaport Res Ptn downgraded Exelon from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, January 8th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $39.09.

Exelon Company Profile

(Free Report)

Exelon Corporation, a utility services holding company, engages in the energy distribution and transmission businesses in the United States and Canada. The company is involved in the purchase and regulated retail sale of electricity and natural gas, transmission and distribution of electricity, and distribution of natural gas to retail customers.

Featured Stories

