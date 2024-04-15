CTC Alternative Strategies Ltd. Takes $140,000 Position in PGIM Global High Yield Fund, Inc (NYSE:GHY)

CTC Alternative Strategies Ltd. bought a new position in shares of PGIM Global High Yield Fund, Inc (NYSE:GHY – Free Report) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund bought 12,340 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $140,000.
A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in GHY. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its holdings in PGIM Global High Yield Fund by 55.2% in the first quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 2,812 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,000 after purchasing an additional 1,000 shares during the last quarter. Cetera Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in PGIM Global High Yield Fund by 1.6% during the 4th quarter. Cetera Advisors LLC now owns 78,570 shares of the company’s stock worth $852,000 after buying an additional 1,208 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James & Associates grew its position in shares of PGIM Global High Yield Fund by 1.8% in the 4th quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 70,996 shares of the company’s stock worth $807,000 after acquiring an additional 1,234 shares in the last quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC raised its position in shares of PGIM Global High Yield Fund by 12.5% during the 1st quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC now owns 13,500 shares of the company’s stock valued at $148,000 after acquiring an additional 1,500 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. lifted its stake in PGIM Global High Yield Fund by 1.1% during the second quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 166,874 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,831,000 after purchasing an additional 1,784 shares during the last quarter.
PGIM Global High Yield Fund Stock Down 1.8 %
GHY stock traded down $0.20 during trading on Monday, hitting $11.18. 131,243 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 180,745. PGIM Global High Yield Fund, Inc has a 52 week low of $10.24 and a 52 week high of $12.01. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $11.66 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $11.26.
PGIM Global High Yield Fund Announces Dividend
PGIM Global High Yield Fund Profile
PGIM Global Short Duration High Yield Fund, Inc is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by PGIM Investments LLC. The fund is co-managed by PGIM Fixed Income. It invests in fixed income markets across the globe. The fund primarily invests in high yield fixed income instruments of varying maturities that are rated Ba1 or lower by Moody's Investors Service, Inc or BB+ or lower by Standard & Poor's Ratings Services.
