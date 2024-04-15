Elevance Health, Inc. (NYSE:ELV) Shares Sold by Sentry Investment Management LLC

Sentry Investment Management LLC lessened its position in Elevance Health, Inc. (NYSE:ELV – Free Report) by 9.7% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 1,231 shares of the company’s stock after selling 132 shares during the period. Sentry Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Elevance Health were worth $580,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in ELV. Norges Bank purchased a new position in Elevance Health during the 4th quarter valued at about $1,253,211,000. Legal & General Group Plc purchased a new stake in Elevance Health in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $944,528,000. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Elevance Health in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $664,077,000. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership grew its holdings in Elevance Health by 825.5% in the first quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 758,754 shares of the company’s stock valued at $372,715,000 after purchasing an additional 676,769 shares during the period. Finally, Barclays PLC lifted its position in Elevance Health by 52.9% during the second quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 1,263,401 shares of the company’s stock valued at $561,318,000 after buying an additional 437,225 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.24% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE ELV traded up $2.67 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $500.16. 492,543 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,018,750. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $507.48 and its 200 day moving average price is $481.22. The company has a quick ratio of 1.44, a current ratio of 1.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59. The firm has a market capitalization of $116.39 billion, a PE ratio of 19.91, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.09 and a beta of 0.78. Elevance Health, Inc. has a 12 month low of $412.00 and a 12 month high of $521.18.

Elevance Health ( NYSE:ELV Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 24th. The company reported $5.62 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $5.60 by $0.02. Elevance Health had a return on equity of 20.47% and a net margin of 3.49%. The company had revenue of $42.45 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $42.19 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $5.23 earnings per share. Elevance Health’s revenue was up 7.0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts predict that Elevance Health, Inc. will post 37.03 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 22nd. Investors of record on Friday, March 8th were issued a $1.63 dividend. This represents a $6.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.30%. This is an increase from Elevance Health’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.48. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 7th. Elevance Health’s dividend payout ratio is presently 25.90%.

ELV has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Cantor Fitzgerald reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and issued a $580.00 price target on shares of Elevance Health in a report on Wednesday, April 10th. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their target price on Elevance Health from $561.00 to $557.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, April 8th. Barclays began coverage on Elevance Health in a research note on Wednesday, March 6th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $584.00 target price on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price target on shares of Elevance Health from $572.00 to $574.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 25th. Finally, StockNews.com lowered Elevance Health from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, January 25th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $569.00.

In related news, Director Ramiro G. Peru sold 753 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $500.00, for a total value of $376,500.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 9,109 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,554,500. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Insiders own 0.35% of the company’s stock.

Elevance Health, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a health benefits company in the United States. The company operates through four segments: Health Benefits, CarelonRx, Carelon Services, and Corporate & Other. It offers a variety of health plans and services to program members; health products; an array of fee-based administrative managed care services; and specialty and other insurance products and services, such as stop loss, dental, vision, life, disability, and supplemental health insurance benefits.

