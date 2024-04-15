Beverly Hills Private Wealth LLC Has $504,000 Holdings in Arrow Electronics, Inc. (NYSE:ARW)

Beverly Hills Private Wealth LLC decreased its position in Arrow Electronics, Inc. (NYSE:ARW – Free Report) by 7.0% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 4,125 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 310 shares during the period. Beverly Hills Private Wealth LLC’s holdings in Arrow Electronics were worth $504,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of ARW. Oak Thistle LLC acquired a new position in shares of Arrow Electronics in the 4th quarter valued at about $1,012,000. AustralianSuper Pty Ltd boosted its holdings in shares of Arrow Electronics by 172.5% during the 4th quarter. AustralianSuper Pty Ltd now owns 92,990 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $11,368,000 after buying an additional 58,866 shares in the last quarter. South Dakota Investment Council grew its position in shares of Arrow Electronics by 3.3% during the 3rd quarter. South Dakota Investment Council now owns 74,556 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $9,337,000 after buying an additional 2,372 shares during the period. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky increased its stake in shares of Arrow Electronics by 79.5% in the 3rd quarter. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky now owns 20,443 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $2,560,000 after acquiring an additional 9,056 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Greenhaven Associates Inc. lifted its position in shares of Arrow Electronics by 3.9% during the 4th quarter. Greenhaven Associates Inc. now owns 1,826,528 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $223,293,000 after acquiring an additional 69,400 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 99.34% of the company’s stock.

Insider Transactions at Arrow Electronics

In related news, CAO Yun Sung Cho sold 739 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $117.22, for a total transaction of $86,625.58. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 1,389 shares in the company, valued at $162,818.58. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In related news, insider Richard John Marano sold 1,900 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $116.46, for a total value of $221,274.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 12,108 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,410,097.68. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, CAO Yun Sung Cho sold 739 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $117.22, for a total transaction of $86,625.58. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 1,389 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $162,818.58. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 4,134 shares of company stock valued at $488,795 over the last ninety days. 0.60% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Arrow Electronics Trading Down 2.7 %

NYSE ARW opened at $124.25 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.00, a current ratio of 1.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37. Arrow Electronics, Inc. has a 52 week low of $108.51 and a 52 week high of $147.42. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $120.09 and a 200-day moving average price of $119.11. The company has a market cap of $6.71 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.87 and a beta of 1.41.

Arrow Electronics (NYSE:ARW – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 8th. The technology company reported $3.98 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.72 by $0.26. Arrow Electronics had a net margin of 2.73% and a return on equity of 17.22%. The business had revenue of $7.85 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.84 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $5.69 EPS. Arrow Electronics’s quarterly revenue was down 15.8% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts expect that Arrow Electronics, Inc. will post 11.53 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Separately, Truist Financial reduced their price target on shares of Arrow Electronics from $128.00 to $124.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Friday, February 9th.

Arrow Electronics Company Profile

Arrow Electronics, Inc provides products, services, and solutions to industrial and commercial users of electronic components and enterprise computing solutions in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. The company operates in two segments, Global Components and Global Enterprise Computing Solutions.

