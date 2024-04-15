Beverly Hills Private Wealth LLC Purchases 2,733 Shares of iShares Treasury Floating Rate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:TFLO)

Beverly Hills Private Wealth LLC boosted its position in shares of iShares Treasury Floating Rate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:TFLO – Free Report) by 39.9% during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 9,586 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,733 shares during the period. Beverly Hills Private Wealth LLC’s holdings in iShares Treasury Floating Rate Bond ETF were worth $484,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. S. R. Schill & Associates bought a new stake in iShares Treasury Floating Rate Bond ETF during the fourth quarter worth $201,000. Simplicity Wealth LLC raised its holdings in shares of iShares Treasury Floating Rate Bond ETF by 50.7% during the 4th quarter. Simplicity Wealth LLC now owns 59,623 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,009,000 after buying an additional 20,061 shares in the last quarter. Horst & Graben Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in shares of iShares Treasury Floating Rate Bond ETF by 7.1% during the 4th quarter. Horst & Graben Wealth Management LLC now owns 295,649 shares of the company’s stock worth $14,921,000 after buying an additional 19,567 shares during the last quarter. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in iShares Treasury Floating Rate Bond ETF by 301.3% in the fourth quarter. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. now owns 60,791 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,068,000 after buying an additional 45,642 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Baystate Wealth Management LLC grew its position in iShares Treasury Floating Rate Bond ETF by 328.9% in the fourth quarter. Baystate Wealth Management LLC now owns 18,449 shares of the company’s stock valued at $931,000 after acquiring an additional 14,148 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of NYSEARCA TFLO opened at $50.56 on Monday. iShares Treasury Floating Rate Bond ETF has a 12 month low of $50.37 and a 12 month high of $50.76. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $50.58 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $50.58.

The iShares Treasury Floating Rate Bond ETF (TFLO) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The iShares Treasury Floating Rate Bond ETF seeks to track the investment results of an index composed of U.S. Treasury floating rate bonds. TFLO was launched on Feb 3, 2014 and is managed by BlackRock.

