Fidelity High Yield Factor ETF (NYSEARCA:FDHY) Holdings Lowered by Bay Colony Advisory Group Inc d b a Bay Colony Advisors

Bay Colony Advisory Group Inc d b a Bay Colony Advisors trimmed its stake in shares of Fidelity High Yield Factor ETF (NYSEARCA:FDHY – Free Report) by 37.7% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 14,465 shares of the company’s stock after selling 8,768 shares during the period. Bay Colony Advisory Group Inc d b a Bay Colony Advisors owned about 0.24% of Fidelity High Yield Factor ETF worth $693,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of FDHY. Financial Management Professionals Inc. raised its stake in shares of Fidelity High Yield Factor ETF by 64,761.3% during the 3rd quarter. Financial Management Professionals Inc. now owns 316,523 shares of the company’s stock worth $14,466,000 after purchasing an additional 316,035 shares in the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC grew its holdings in shares of Fidelity High Yield Factor ETF by 34.0% during the 3rd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 190,018 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,684,000 after purchasing an additional 48,195 shares in the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC boosted its stake in Fidelity High Yield Factor ETF by 91.4% in the 1st quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 107,022 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,053,000 after buying an additional 51,098 shares in the last quarter. Lincoln National Corp boosted its stake in Fidelity High Yield Factor ETF by 4.7% in the 3rd quarter. Lincoln National Corp now owns 103,112 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,712,000 after buying an additional 4,635 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in Fidelity High Yield Factor ETF by 8.4% in the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 78,646 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,617,000 after buying an additional 6,109 shares in the last quarter.

Fidelity High Yield Factor ETF Price Performance

Fidelity High Yield Factor ETF stock opened at $47.40 on Monday. The business’s fifty day moving average is $47.86 and its two-hundred day moving average is $47.15. Fidelity High Yield Factor ETF has a 52 week low of $44.64 and a 52 week high of $48.50.

About Fidelity High Yield Factor ETF

The Fidelity High Yield Factor ETF (FDHY) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in high yield fixed income. The fund is an actively managed fund using a quantitative screen to select high-yield bonds issued by US and foreign corporations. The fund seeks a high level of income, and may also seek capital appreciation.

