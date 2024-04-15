Analyzing Lotus Technology (LOT) and Its Rivals

Lotus Technology (NASDAQ:LOT – Get Free Report) is one of 678 public companies in the “Holding & other investment offices” industry, but how does it contrast to its competitors? We will compare Lotus Technology to similar businesses based on the strength of its dividends, institutional ownership, risk, valuation, earnings, profitability and analyst recommendations.
Profitability
This table compares Lotus Technology and its competitors’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.
|Net Margins
|Return on Equity
|Return on Assets
|Lotus Technology
|N/A
|-4.09%
|0.33%
|Lotus Technology Competitors
|-61.71%
|-60.44%
|-1.81%
Valuation and Earnings
This table compares Lotus Technology and its competitors top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.
|Gross Revenue
|Net Income
|Price/Earnings Ratio
|Lotus Technology
|$679.01 million
|$10.84 million
|-14.00
|Lotus Technology Competitors
|$1.07 billion
|-$57.44 million
|42.17
Volatility and Risk
Lotus Technology has a beta of -0.16, suggesting that its share price is 116% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Lotus Technology’s competitors have a beta of 0.04, suggesting that their average share price is 96% less volatile than the S&P 500.
Analyst Recommendations
This is a breakdown of recent recommendations and price targets for Lotus Technology and its competitors, as provided by MarketBeat.com.
|Sell Ratings
|Hold Ratings
|Buy Ratings
|Strong Buy Ratings
|Rating Score
|Lotus Technology
|0
|0
|0
|0
|N/A
|Lotus Technology Competitors
|122
|573
|888
|14
|2.50
As a group, “Holding & other investment offices” companies have a potential upside of 63.79%. Given Lotus Technology’s competitors higher probable upside, analysts clearly believe Lotus Technology has less favorable growth aspects than its competitors.
Institutional and Insider Ownership
63.4% of Lotus Technology shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 53.5% of shares of all “Holding & other investment offices” companies are owned by institutional investors. 0.2% of Lotus Technology shares are owned by insiders. Comparatively, 25.5% of shares of all “Holding & other investment offices” companies are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.
Lotus Technology Company Profile
Lotus Technology Inc. engagers in the design, development, and sale of sports luxury lifestyle battery electric vehicles. It offers electric sports car models, including Eletre and Emeya. The company is based in Shanghai, China.
